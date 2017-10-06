Cubs vs. Nationals NLDS Game 1 live stream info, TV channel, time, starting pitchers: How to Watch the 2017 MLB playoffs
The Cubs are looking to defend their title, while the Nationals are trying to bring one to Washington
Cubs vs. Nationals NL Division Series (0-0)
Date: Friday, Oct. 6
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Location: Nationals Park -- Washington D.C.
Starting Pitchers: Kyle Hendricks (7-5) vs. Stephen Strasburg (15-4)
TV Channel: TBS (check local listings)
Online Stream: Watch TBS Live
Live Stats: GameTracker
Don't let Kyle Hendricks' pedestrian record fool you -- He's ready for another October start. Hendricks finished the season out with a 3.03 ERA, and since returning from hand surgery in July he's posted a 2.19. The difference between Terry Francona starting Trevor Bauer and Joe Maddon starting Hendricks is that people expect these moves out of Maddon -- but Hendricks has shown he can handle the big stage. Hendricks started Game 7 of last year's World Series, going 4.2 innings and giving up two runs.
For the Nationals, Stephen Strasburg is ready to step into the spotlight. Strasburg comes into October the hottest pitcher in baseball, posting an ERA of less than one after the All-Star break. Now that he's lived up to the phenom status he had coming out of college, he'll look to build a bit of a legacy of his own this postseason. Bryce Harper is honed in for the Nationals as well, as they try to break the curse of Washington playoff sports once and for all.
