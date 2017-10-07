Cubs vs. Nationals NLDS Game 2 lineups: Heyward sits, Almora bats leadoff

After the Chicago Cubs took a 3-0 victory on Friday night, giving them a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five series, the Cubs and Washington Nationals are set to do battle in Game 2 of the NLDS Saturday at 5:38 p.m. ET in D.C. For full info on how to watch the game, we've got you covered here.

Now, onto the lineups.

Visiting Cubs (1-0)

Albert Almora , CF Kris Bryant , 3B Anthony Rizzo , 1B Willson Contreras , C Addison Russell , SS Ben Zobrist , RF Javier Baez , 2B Ian Happ , LF Jon Lester , LHP

A lot of times in these lineup posts we don't have much to discuss, but there's some stuff here. The Cubs are facing a lefty, and Almora crushes lefties (.342/.411/.486 this season), but he's only started in the leadoff slot three times all season. Further, regular right fielder Jason Heyward is sitting, and he usually -- when not injured -- plays everyday, even against fellow southpaws. Instead, it'll be the switch-hitting tandem of Zobrist and Happ in the corners with lefties Heyward and Kyle Schwarber sitting.

Home Nationals (0-1)

Trea Turner , SS Bryce Harper , RF Anthony Rendon , 3B Daniel Murphy , 2B Ryan Zimmerman , 1B Jayson Werth , LF Matt Wieters , C Michael Taylor , CF Gio Gonzalez , LHP

What I said above about usually not having much to discuss applies here. This is the same lineup as the Nationals put out there in Game 1 and will likely run out in every playoff game.

Gonzalez went 15-9 with a 2.96 ERA this season. The weight of the Nationals season is likely on his shoulders, because even with Max Scherzer coming in Game 3, a 2-0 deficit against the defending champs is likely insurmountable. Gonzalez was one of the best pitchers in the NL this season, but he had a 5.85 ERA in his last six starts.