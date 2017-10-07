Cubs vs. Nationals NLDS Game 2 lineups: Heyward sits, Almora bats leadoff

The Cubs have a 1-0 lead over the Nationals in this best-of-five bout

After the Chicago Cubs took a 3-0 victory on Friday night, giving them a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five series, the Cubs and Washington Nationals are set to do battle in Game 2 of the NLDS Saturday at 5:38 p.m. ET in D.C. For full info on how to watch the game, we've got you covered here

Now, onto the lineups. 

Visiting Cubs (1-0)

  1. Albert Almora , CF
  2. Kris Bryant , 3B
  3. Anthony Rizzo , 1B
  4. Willson Contreras , C
  5. Addison Russell , SS
  6. Ben Zobrist , RF
  7. Javier Baez , 2B
  8. Ian Happ , LF
  9. Jon Lester , LHP

A lot of times in these lineup posts we don't have much to discuss, but there's some stuff here. The Cubs are facing a lefty, and Almora crushes lefties (.342/.411/.486 this season), but he's only started in the leadoff slot three times all season. Further, regular right fielder Jason Heyward is sitting, and he usually -- when not injured -- plays everyday, even against fellow southpaws. Instead, it'll be the switch-hitting tandem of Zobrist and Happ in the corners with lefties Heyward and Kyle Schwarber sitting. 

Home Nationals (0-1)

  1. Trea Turner , SS
  2. Bryce Harper , RF
  3. Anthony Rendon , 3B
  4. Daniel Murphy , 2B
  5. Ryan Zimmerman , 1B
  6. Jayson Werth , LF
  7. Matt Wieters , C
  8. Michael Taylor , CF
  9. Gio Gonzalez , LHP

What I said above about usually not having much to discuss applies here. This is the same lineup as the Nationals put out there in Game 1 and will likely run out in every playoff game. 

Gonzalez went 15-9 with a 2.96 ERA this season. The weight of the Nationals season is likely on his shoulders, because even with Max Scherzer coming in Game 3, a 2-0 deficit against the defending champs is likely insurmountable. Gonzalez was one of the best pitchers in the NL this season, but he had a 5.85 ERA in his last six starts. 

CBS Sports Writer

Matt Snyder has been a baseball writer with CBS Sports since 2011. A member of the BBWAA, he's now covered the last six World Series beginning with the epic 2011 Fall Classic. The former Indiana University... Full Bio

