Cubs vs. Nationals NLDS Game 2 lineups: Heyward sits, Almora bats leadoff
The Cubs have a 1-0 lead over the Nationals in this best-of-five bout
After the Chicago Cubs took a 3-0 victory on Friday night, giving them a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five series, the Cubs and Washington Nationals are set to do battle in Game 2 of the NLDS Saturday at 5:38 p.m. ET in D.C. For full info on how to watch the game, we've got you covered here.
Now, onto the lineups.
Visiting Cubs (1-0)
- Albert Almora , CF
- Kris Bryant , 3B
- Anthony Rizzo , 1B
- Willson Contreras , C
- Addison Russell , SS
- Ben Zobrist , RF
- Javier Baez , 2B
- Ian Happ , LF
- Jon Lester , LHP
A lot of times in these lineup posts we don't have much to discuss, but there's some stuff here. The Cubs are facing a lefty, and Almora crushes lefties (.342/.411/.486 this season), but he's only started in the leadoff slot three times all season. Further, regular right fielder Jason Heyward is sitting, and he usually -- when not injured -- plays everyday, even against fellow southpaws. Instead, it'll be the switch-hitting tandem of Zobrist and Happ in the corners with lefties Heyward and Kyle Schwarber sitting.
Home Nationals (0-1)
- Trea Turner , SS
- Bryce Harper , RF
- Anthony Rendon , 3B
- Daniel Murphy , 2B
- Ryan Zimmerman , 1B
- Jayson Werth , LF
- Matt Wieters , C
- Michael Taylor , CF
- Gio Gonzalez , LHP
What I said above about usually not having much to discuss applies here. This is the same lineup as the Nationals put out there in Game 1 and will likely run out in every playoff game.
Gonzalez went 15-9 with a 2.96 ERA this season. The weight of the Nationals season is likely on his shoulders, because even with Max Scherzer coming in Game 3, a 2-0 deficit against the defending champs is likely insurmountable. Gonzalez was one of the best pitchers in the NL this season, but he had a 5.85 ERA in his last six starts.
