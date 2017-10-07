Cubs vs. Nationals NLDS Game 2 live stream info, TV channel, time, starting pitchers: How to Watch the 2017 MLB playoffs
Jon Lester will look to give the Cubs a commanding 2-0 lead over Washington
Cubs vs. Nationals NL Division Series (1-0 CHC)
Date: Saturday, Oct. 7
Time: 5:30 p.m. ET
Location: Nationals Park -- Washington D.C.
Starting Pitchers: Jon Lester (13-8) vs. Gio Gonzalez (15-9)
TV Channel: TBS (check local listings)
Online Stream: Watch TBS Live
Live Stats: GameTracker
The vaunted pitching of the Nationals didn't let them down on Friday night, but the bats certainly did. Kyle Hendricks threw a solid seven innings in the Cubs' first postseason game, vindicating Joe Maddon's decision to hand him the ball in Game 1. After a slow start, Anthony Rizzo and Kris Bryant's bats came alive to drive in two runs in the sixth inning (with both RBI hits coming with two outs). That would be all the Cubs needed.
Game 2 will pit playoff veteran Jon Lester against one of what feels like three Nationals aces Gio Gonzalez. The Nats starter is coming off of a breakout 2017 season, going 15-9 and posting a 2.96 ERA. Gonzalez has postseason experience, but he will now get the nod in the biggest game of the Nationals' season at home. It's a unique kind of pressure, and the Cubs have a dangerous lineup to navigate, but Gonzalez has proven to be a reliable starter throughout the season.
-
Girardi cripples Yankees' title odds
Let's update each team's chances of winning the World Series
-
How to watch Dodgers-Diamondbacks Game 2
The Diamondbacks have had the Dodgers' number this year, and they're hoping to even up the...
-
Dodgers beat D-Backs but Kershaw iffy
The Dodgers were outhomered but won anyway
-
Nats suspend hitting coach Jacque Jones
The suspension was announced shortly before NLDS Game 1
-
Yanks botch challenge, Lindor hits slam
Replays showed Lonnie Chisenhall's hit-by-pitch was actually an inning-ending foul tip strike...
-
Cubs outduel Nationals in Game 1
Kyle Hendricks was masterful in getting the road team out to a 1-0 series lead in the NLDS
Add a Comment