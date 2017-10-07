Cubs vs. Nationals NLDS Game 2 live stream info, TV channel, time, starting pitchers: How to Watch the 2017 MLB playoffs

Cubs vs. Nationals NL Division Series (1-0 CHC)





Date: Saturday, Oct. 7

Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

Location: Nationals Park -- Washington D.C.

Starting Pitchers: Jon Lester (13-8) vs. Gio Gonzalez (15-9)

TV Channel: TBS (check local listings)

Online Stream: Watch TBS Live

Live Stats: GameTracker

The vaunted pitching of the Nationals didn't let them down on Friday night, but the bats certainly did. Kyle Hendricks threw a solid seven innings in the Cubs' first postseason game, vindicating Joe Maddon's decision to hand him the ball in Game 1. After a slow start, Anthony Rizzo and Kris Bryant's bats came alive to drive in two runs in the sixth inning (with both RBI hits coming with two outs). That would be all the Cubs needed.

Game 2 will pit playoff veteran Jon Lester against one of what feels like three Nationals aces Gio Gonzalez. The Nats starter is coming off of a breakout 2017 season, going 15-9 and posting a 2.96 ERA. Gonzalez has postseason experience, but he will now get the nod in the biggest game of the Nationals' season at home. It's a unique kind of pressure, and the Cubs have a dangerous lineup to navigate, but Gonzalez has proven to be a reliable starter throughout the season.