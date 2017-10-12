Cubs vs. Nationals NLDS Game 5 live blog, live stream info, TV channel, time, starting pitchers: How to Watch the 2017 MLB playoffs

Cubs vs. Nationals NL Division Series (2-2)



Date: Thursday, Oct. 12

Time: 8:08 p.m. ET

Location: Nationals Park -- Washington, D.C.

Starting Pitchers: Kyle Hendricks (1-0) vs. Gio Gonzalez (0-0)

TV Channel: TBS (check local listings)

Online Stream: Watch TBS

Live Stats: GameTracker

Live blog:

Stephen Strasburg had what might be considered a career-defining performance on Wednesday, but it would all be for naught if the Nationals can't find a way to win on Thursday. Gio Gonzalez is looking to get his first career postseason win as well, and he'll be doing it against the excellent Kyle Hendricks. The Cubs dropped the ball on Wednesday night, but they'll be heading back to Washington with another chance to close out the series in a decisive Game 5.

Winner-take-all games have a lot in play, not least of which is the possibility of continuing to play past Game 5. Expect Gonzalez to get a short leash from manager Dusty Baker, as Tanner Roark is yet to pitch in the series. Even Max Scherzer may see an inning, but he'll likely be behind the "break in case of emergency" glass. Although Nationals pitching has been amazing all series, the bats have had to work. Neither of these lineups should be expected to stay quiet for ever, and a decisive Game 5 seems like as good a time as any for both teams to break out of their funks.