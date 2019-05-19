Cubs vs. Nationals odds, line: MLB picks, best Sunday Night Baseball predictions from model on 97-73 roll

The Chicago Cubs look to close out their six-game road trip on a high note when they visit the Washington Nationals on Sunday Night Baseball. The Cubs (26-17), 1.5 games ahead of Milwaukee in the NL Central standings, have been red-hot, winning 14 of 19 and 10 of their last 15 road games. The Nationals (19-26), seven games behind first-place Philadelphia in the NL East, are just 7-7 in their last 14 home games. Sunday's game from Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., is scheduled to start at 7:08 p.m. ET. Washington has won five of the last eight season series against Chicago. The Cubs are -133 on the money line, meaning a $133 wager would net $100, while the over-under for total runs scored is 10 in the latest Cubs vs. Nationals odds, up from an open of 9.5. You'll want to see the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before making any Cubs vs. Nationals picks of your own.

The model knows the Cubs, who have won three of the last four season series against the Nationals, dominate nearly every statistic against Washington. Batting-wise, Chicago has the edge in on-base percentage (.347 to .314), slugging percentage (.455 to .402), runs scored (230 to 196), hits (372 to 359), doubles (76 to 65) and home runs (67 to 56). Pitching-wise, the Cubs have the advantage in ERA (3.52 to 4.96) and WHIP (1.31 to 1.40).

Third baseman Kris Bryant has been pounding the baseball and has had at least three hits in three of his last six games, going 11-for-27 with a double, four home runs and seven RBIs during that span. Center fielder Albert Almora Jr. had a hit in seven of his last eight starts, including a 2-for-5 performance with a homer, two RBIs and two runs scored in a 14-6 win over the Nationals on Friday.

That's because Washington has owned the Cubs in the past, including a 172-134 mark at home against Chicago. Right-hander Jeremy Hellickson (2-2, 6.00 ERA) gets the start for the Nationals. In seven starts, he has given up 43 hits, 24 earned runs, 17 walks and 29 strikeouts in 36 innings.

Center fielder Victor Robles is coming off a solid series against the Mets where he went 4-for-13 with two home runs and three RBIs, while left fielder Juan Soto has been heating up of late, going 2-for-4 with a double and a walk against the Cubs on Friday. Third baseman Anthony Rendon has gone 7-for-17 with three doubles, a home run and four RBIs over the past four games.

