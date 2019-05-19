Cubs vs. Nationals odds, line: MLB picks, Sunday Night Baseball predictions from model on 97-73 roll

Teams trending in the opposite direction meet on Sunday Night Baseball when the Washington Nationals host the Chicago Cubs. The Cubs (26-17) and Nationals (19-26) have split the series so far, with Chicago breezing to a 14-6 victory on Friday and Washington getting revenge with a 5-2 victory on Saturday. First pitch on Sunday is set for 7:08 p.m. ET from Nationals Park. The latest Cubs vs. Nationals odds show Chicago at -141 on the money line (risk $141 to win $100), up from an open of -138, while the over-under for total runs scored is 9.5 after moving as high as 10. Before making any Cubs vs. Nationals picks of your own, be sure to see the Sunday Night Baseball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows that right-hander Kyle Hendricks (3-4, 2.86 ERA) takes the mound for the Cubs. He has a 1.95 ERA with 31 strikeouts and four walks in 37 innings over his last five starts and given up zero earned runs in three of those outings. He allowed three hits while collecting seven strikeouts in a win over the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday. Statistically, the Cubs have the edge over the Nationals in nearly every category, including batting average (.257 to .241), ERA (3.52 to 4.96) and opponent's batting average (.235 to .256).

Shortstop Javier Baez (.330) had a 15-game hitting streak snapped on Saturday. He had multiple hits in five of his previous six games, including four doubles, and was 11-for-28 during that stretch. Catcher Willson Contreras was 4-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs on Friday against the Nationals.

But just because Chicago has been hot of late does not mean it is the best value on the Cubs vs. Nationals money line.

That's because Washington has owned the Cubs in the past, including a 172-134 mark at home against Chicago. Right-hander Jeremy Hellickson (2-2, 6.00 ERA) gets the start for the Nationals. In seven starts, he has given up 43 hits, 24 earned runs, 17 walks and 29 strikeouts in 36 innings.

Center fielder Victor Robles is coming off a solid series against the Mets where he went 4-for-13 with two home runs and three RBIs, while left fielder Juan Soto has been heating up of late, going 2-for-4 with a double and a walk against the Cubs on Friday. Third baseman Anthony Rendon has gone 7-for-17 with three doubles, a home run and four RBIs over the past four games.

