An intriguing interleague game gets the Tuesday MLB schedule underway when the Baltimore Orioles host the Chicago Cubs. Baltimore has surged atop the AL East standings at 57-33, passing the slumping Yankees. Chicago is 5.5 games out of the final NL wild-card spot, though five teams stand in the way. Jameson Taillon (5-4, 2.99 ERA) is the projected stater for Chicago. Dean Kremer (4-4, 3.93 ERA) is on the hill for Baltimore.

First pitch is 6:35 p.m. ET at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. The latest Cubs vs. Orioles odds via SportsLine consensus list Baltimore as the -154 favorite (risk $154 to win $100). The over/under is 9.

Dating back to last season, it is on a 24-9 roll on top-rated run-line picks (+1077).

Now, here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Cubs vs. Orioles:

Orioles vs. Cubs money line: Orioles -154, Cubs +129

Orioles vs. Cubs run line: Orioles -1.5 (+130)

Orioles vs. Cubs over/under: 9 runs

For Orioles vs. Cubs, one of the top picks is that Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins goes Over 0.5 total bases (-175).

Mullins had an up-and-down road trip, alternating games with and without at least one hit. However, the model has spotted an edge for Mullins as he takes on Taillon, a pitcher he has dominated. Mullins has a .417 batting average and a sizzling 1.450 OPS against him, dating back to their time as AL East rivals when Taillon pitched for the Yankees.

Mullins also has better splits both at home and against righties, which is what Taillon is, so the model is confident that he'll get at least a single in this one to hit this prop. See more picks at SportsLine.

In addition to that prop pick, one side of the money line has all the value.



So who wins Cubs vs. Orioles, and which side of the money line has all the value?