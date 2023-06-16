Teams on a bit of a roll meet in an interleague matchup on Friday when the Baltimore Orioles face the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. The Orioles (43-25), second in the American League East, have won six of seven games, including a 4-2 win over Toronto on Thursday. The Cubs (31-37), who have won five of six, are coming off a 7-2 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Chicago has won five of its last six home games, while the Orioles have won eight of their last 12 road games.

First pitch from Chicago is set for 2:20 p.m. ET. The Cubs lead the all-time series 10-6, although the Orioles have won three of the last four meetings. Baltimore is a -120 favorite on the money line (risk $120 to win $100) in the latest Orioles vs. Cubs odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 7.5.

Orioles vs. Cubs money line: Baltimore -120, Chicago +100

Orioles vs. Cubs over/under: 7.5 runs

Orioles vs. Cubs run line: Baltimore -1.5 (+143)

BAL: The Orioles are 4-1 in their last five interleague games against a team with a losing record

CHI: The Cubs are 8-2 in their last 10 games vs. a team with a winning % above .600

Why you should back the Orioles



Baltimore is expected to send left-hander Cole Irvin (1-2, 7.85 ERA) to the mound. Despite a rough start to the season, he has pitched well of late and is coming off a 6-1 win over the Kansas City Royals on Saturday. In that game, Irvin pitched 5 1/3 innings, allowing just one earned run on six hits. He struck out five and did not walk a batter. As a member of the Oakland A's last season, he compiled a 9-13 record with a 3.98 ERA. In 181 innings of work, he allowed 36 walks, while striking out 128.

Offensively, left fielder Austin Hays is among the team's top hitters, batting .306 with eight homers and 29 RBI. He has been red hot, going 5-for-13 in the just completed three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays. In Thursday's win, he was 2-for-5 with a homer, one RBI and two runs scored. He has hits in nine of the past 10 games, including four multi-hit performances in that span, with two homers and six RBI.

Why you should back the Cubs

Right-hander Kyle Hendricks (1-2, 3.09 ERA) will get the start for Chicago. Hendricks, who is in his 10th year with the Cubs, is coming off a dominant performance in Saturday's 4-0 victory over the San Francisco Giants. In eight innings of work, he allowed just one hit and one walk, while striking out three. His no-hit bid ended in the eighth. In 227 career games, including 226 starts, Hendricks is 88-63 with a 3.45 ERA.

Right fielder Seiya Suzuki has been on fire, registering three multi-hit games in his last five appearances. Entering play on Thursday, he was batting .282 with six homers, 21 RBI and 25 runs scored. In a 3-2 win over the Giants on June 9, he was 3-for-3 with a double and a walk. In two career games against Baltimore, he is hitting .250 with a stolen base.

