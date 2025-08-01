The Chicago Cubs welcome the Baltimore Orioles to Wrigley Field for a Friday matinee. Chicago is 63-45 and enters the day one game back of the Brewers in the NL Central, while Baltimore is 50-59 and was a seller at the trade deadline. Lefty Trevor Rogers (4-1, 1.49 ERA) is on the hill for Baltimore, while Chicago counters with righty Cade Horton (4-3, 3.67 ERA). First pitch is set for 2:20 p.m. ET.

Chicago is the -153 favorite on the money line (risk $153 to win $100) in the latest Cubs vs. Orioles odds, while Baltimore is a +127 underdog (risk $100 to win $127). The over/under for total runs scored is 7.5, which SportsLine's model is going Over on. Before making any Cubs vs. Orioles picks, be sure to see all the MLB betting predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It entered Week 19 of the 2025 MLB season 27-22 on top-rated MLB money-line picks. It has excelled in making home run prop picks this season, returning more than 40 units of profit.

Here are the model's best bets for Cubs vs. Orioles:

Over 7.5 runs (+100)

Orioles on the money line (+127)

Over 7.5 runs

The line is either set at 7 or 7.5 runs, depending on the book, with the 7.5 runs line returning around +100, while the Over on 7.5 will bring closer to -120. Even with the wind expected to blow in this afternoon, the model is projecting 9.3 combined runs. The Cubs scored 10 runs in their last game, while Baltimore scored eight. With a projection of 9.3 combined runs, the model says the Over 7.5 hits more than 60% of the time.

Orioles money line (+127)

Baltimore made five deals within 24 hours of the deadline, so there's some uncertainty on what the lineup will look like. The Orioles, however, are in a great spot in the mound with Rogers pitching. He's given up a total of three earned runs over the course of his past four starts. The model views him as an equalizer on Friday, saying that Baltimore keeps it with 0.1 runs in the simulations and wins 46% of the time, making the Orioles the value pick as underdogs.

Want more MLB picks for Friday?

