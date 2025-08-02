The Baltimore Orioles and the Chicago Cubs square off in an intraleague showdown on Saturday afternoon. Chicago defeated Baltimore 1-0 on Friday, and it was the Orioles' second straight loss. Meanwhile, this was Chicago's second consecutive win. Matthew Boyd (11-4, 2.47 ERA) starts for the Cubs and Tomoyuki Sugano (8-5, 4.38 ERA) counters for the Orioles.

First pitch from Wrigley Field is set for 2:20 p.m. ET. Chicago is a -209 favorite (risk $209 to win $100) in the latest Orioles vs. Cubs odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while Baltimore is a +169 underdog (risk $100 to win $169). The over/under for total runs scored is 8.

Here are the model's three best bets for Orioles vs. Cubs on Saturday:

Gunnar Henderson Over 0.5 hits (-180)

Matthew Boyd Under 6.5 strikeouts (-125)`

Crow-Armstrong is tied for sixth in MLB in home runs (27) and tied for eighth in RBI (78) while hitting .273 at the plate. DraftKings has his total bases listed at 1.5, and he's gone over that number in nine of his last 15 games. On July 30 against the Brewers, he was 2-of-4 with two doubles.

Henderson currently owns a .283 batting average with 12 home runs, 43 RBI and a .814 OPS. The 24-year-old has tallied a hit in five of his last seven games. In the July 30 outing against the Blue Jays, he was 2-of-5 with one run driven in. The model projects him to log 1.0 hits in this game.

Boyd owns an 11-4 record, a 2.47 ERA and 110 Ks on the year. DraftKings has his strikeout over/under set 6.5, and he's posted under that mark in 10 of his last 15 games. The model projects he'll throw six strikeouts in this start.

