Cubs vs. Phillies odds, line: MLB picks, optimal predictions for May 21 from model on 12-5 roll

The Chicago Cubs look to keep their momentum going as they host the Philadelphia Phillies in the second of a four-game series on Tuesday. After a 2-7 start, the Cubs (27-18) have won at a blistering .694 pace and enter the day with a one-game lead over the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central. The Phillies (27-19), meanwhile, have won 15 of their last 22 to grab a 2.5-game lead over the Atlanta Braves in the NL East. Game time is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET from iconic Wrigley Field. The Cubs are favored at -141 on the money line, meaning a $141 wager would net $100, up from an open of -125. The over-under for total runs scored is seven in the latest Cubs vs. Phillies odds, down one from the opener.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is off to a profitable start on its top-rated MLB picks in 2019. It also entered Week 9 on a strong 12-5 run on top-rated MLB money line picks.

The model has dialed in on Cubs vs. Phillies. The model is leaning over.

The model knows Chicago has had the upper hand in the all-time series with Philadelphia, leading it 1,232-1,111 entering play on Tuesday. That includes a 663-522 edge in games played in Chicago. The Cubs, who won two of three meetings at home last season, have won four of their last six and 13 of the past 20 games between these two teams. Chicago has also won the last three season series.

Kris Bryant (.272) has been a catalyst for the Cubs' offense, going 5-for-13 with three home runs and six RBIs against Washington over the weekend. Outfielder Albert Almora Jr. (.270) has also been on a tear. In fact, he went 5-for-9 with two doubles, four runs scored, one home run and two RBIs against the Nationals.

But just because Chicago has been hitting well of late does not mean it is the best value on the Cubs vs. Phillies money line.

That's because Philadelphia has been streaking as well. Entering this series, the Phillies came off a three-game sweep of the Colorado Rockies and then they took Game 1 against Chicago in a 5-4 final. Philadelphia has also played well against the Cubs, going 11-6-3 in their last 20 season series against them.

Right-hander Zach Eflin (5-4, 2.89 ERA) takes the mound for Philadelphia. After going the distance in two of his previous three starts, Eflin allowed four runs in five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers last Thursday. Even after that outing, Eflin has a 1.80 ERA over his last four starts.

Right-hander Zach Eflin takes the mound for Philadelphia.