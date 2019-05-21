Cubs vs. Phillies odds, line: MLB picks, predictions for May 21 from model on 12-5 roll

First-place teams collide on Tuesday when the Chicago Cubs host the Philadelphia Phillies. The Cubs (27-18), first in the NL Central, have been on fire for nearly a month. The Phillies (28-19), meanwhile, lead the NL East and have won four straight games and seven of their last 10 overall. First pitch from Wrigley Field is set for 7:05 p.m. ET. The latest Cubs vs. Phillies odds show Chicago favored at -135 on the money line (risk $135 to win $100), while the over-under for total runs scored is 7.5. Before making any Cubs vs. Phillies picks of your own, check out the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is off to a profitable start on its top-rated MLB picks in 2019. It also entered Week 9 on a strong 12-5 run on top-rated MLB money line picks. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

The model has dialed in on Cubs vs. Phillies, leaning over, and it also has found all the value on one side of the money line.

The model knows that left-hander Jose Quintana (4-3, 3.68 ERA) will make his ninth start of the season for Chicago. He's struck out 50, while walking just 15 in a team-high 51 1/3 innings pitched. The Cubs' hot streak is reflective of how dominant they have been statistically. Chicago is in the top third in Major League Baseball in most offensive categories and has a distinct edge over the Phillies in many of them, including on-base percentage (.345 to .331), batting average (.255 to .244), hits (385 to 381), home runs (69 to 51) and RBIs (229 to 218).

Catcher Willson Contreras leads Chicago hitters with a .321 batting average and has a four-game hitting streak going into Tuesday's matchup. During the streak, he's 7-for-15 with a double, a home run and four RBIs, including a 4-for-5 performance against Washington last Friday. Shortstop Javier Baez (.319) had five multi-hit games over his last eight with four doubles and three RBIs.

But just because Chicago has been hitting well of late does not mean it is the best value on the Cubs vs. Phillies money line.

That's because Philadelphia has been streaking as well. Entering this series, the Phillies came off a three-game sweep of the Colorado Rockies and then they took Game 1 against Chicago in a 5-4 final. Philadelphia has also played well against the Cubs, going 11-6-3 in their last 20 season series against them.

Right-hander Zach Eflin (5-4, 2.89 ERA) takes the mound for Philadelphia. After going the distance in two of his previous three starts, Eflin allowed four runs in five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers last Thursday. Even after that outing, Eflin has a 1.80 ERA over his last four starts.

So who wins Phillies vs. Cubs? And which side of the money line has all the value?