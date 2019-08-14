Cubs vs. Phillies odds, line: MLB predictions, picks for August 14 from projection model on 41-31 run

The Philadelphia Phillies look to secure the series win Wednesday evening when they face the Chicago Cubs in Game 2 of three. The Cubs (64-55) have been playing well of late, winning seven of 11 overall. Philadelphia won the series opener, but has dropped five of seven overall. The game is scheduled to start at 7:05 p.m. ET from Citizens Bank Park. Looking for an offensive boost, the Phillies replaced hitting coach John Mallee with former manager Charlie Manuel, 75, on Tuesday. Manuel last managed the Phillies in 2013. Philadelphia is -119 on the money line, meaning a $119 wager would net $100, while the over-under for total runs scored is set at 9 in the latest Cubs vs. Phillies odds. You'll want to see the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before laying any Cubs vs. Phillies picks down.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, entered Week 21 of the MLB season on an impressive 41-31 run on top-rated MLB money line picks, and has returned almost $1,300 on the season to $100 bettors. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

The model has dialed in on Cubs vs. Phillies.

The Phillies enter the game with a statistical advantage over the Cubs in several categories, including doubles (218 to 198), complete games (3 to 1), errors committed (74 to 80) and fielding percentage (.983 to .982). The Phillies will also look to take advantage of the Cubs' road woes. Chicago is just 5-10 in its last 15 games away from Wrigley Field.

Catcher J.T. Realmuto (.275) has feasted on Cubs' pitching this season, going 7-for-21 (.333) with two doubles, three homers and six RBIs. He is 4-for-6 with five runs scored, one double, one home run and two RBIs over the past two games. Infielder Scott Kingery (.275) has also been hot, going 3-for-7 with three doubles and an RBI over the past two games. He is 4-for-15 (.267) with two doubles against the Cubs this season.

But just because Philadelphia has played well at home does not mean it is the best value on the Cubs vs. Phillies money line.

That's because the Cubs will send left-hander Cole Hamels (6-3, 3.09 ERA) to the mound. Hamels had a 1.07 ERA in his seven outings prior to Thursday's rough outing against the Cincinnati Reds. This will be Hamels' first start in Philadelphia since he pitched for the Phillies in 2015. For the season, Hamels has walked 37, while striking out 105 in 19 starts spanning 107 2/3 innings. He has a WHIP of 1.24.

The Cubs have won the last three season series over the Phillies. Since being acquired in a trade from the Detroit Tigers, infielder Nicholas Castellanos has been on fire, hitting in 11 of 12 games, going 19-for-50 with six doubles, five home runs and seven RBIs.

So who wins Phillies vs. Cubs? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Phillies vs. Cubs money line you should be all over Wednesday, all from the advanced model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.