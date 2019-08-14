Cubs vs. Phillies odds, line: MLB predictions, picks for August 14 from proven model on 41-31 roll

The Philadelphia Phillies will look to take advantage of the Chicago Cubs' season-long road woes when they meet in the second of a three-game series on Wednesday. The Cubs (64-55), first in the National League Central, are just 23-36 on the road this season. The Phillies (61-58), tied for third in the NL East, are 35-26 at home. First pitch from Philadelphia is set for 7:05 p.m. ET, and the Phillies have won three of five against the Cubs this season. The latest Cubs vs. Phillies odds show Philadelphia favored at -117 on the money line (risk $117 to win $100), while the over-under for total runs scored is nine. Before making any Cubs vs. Phillies picks of your own, read the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows right-hander Aaron Nola (10-3, 3.67 ERA) takes the mound for the Phillies. Nola suffered his first loss since June 21 when he gave up three earned runs in five innings on Thursday in a 5-0 loss at San Francisco. He had won his previous two starts in wins over the Chicago White Sox and Atlanta Braves, allowing just five runs in 13 2/3 innings in that stretch.

Second baseman Cesar Hernandez has been red-hot, going 5-for-11 with two RBIs in his last three games. Hernandez has also hit well against the Cubs this season, going 6-for-18 with a triple and three RBIs. Also swinging a hot bat is shortstop Jean Segura, who is 3-for-9 with a double in the past two games. He has hit in all five games against Chicago this season, going 8-for-20 with four doubles, one home run and three RBIs.

But just because Philadelphia has played well at home does not mean it is the best value on the Cubs vs. Phillies money line.

That's because the Cubs will send left-hander Cole Hamels (6-3, 3.09 ERA) to the mound. Hamels had a 1.07 ERA in his seven outings prior to Thursday's rough outing against the Cincinnati Reds. This will be Hamels' first start in Philadelphia since he pitched for the Phillies in 2015. For the season, Hamels has walked 37, while striking out 105 in 19 starts spanning 107 2/3 innings. He has a WHIP of 1.24.

The Cubs have won the last three season series over the Phillies. Since being acquired in a trade from the Detroit Tigers, infielder Nicholas Castellanos has been on fire, hitting in 11 of 12 games, going 19-for-50 with six doubles, five home runs and seven RBIs.

