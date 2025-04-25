The Chicago Cubs (16-10) and the Philadelphia Phillies (13-12) square off in the first of a three-game series on Friday. The Phillies head into this contest on a four-game losing streak. The New York Mets beat Philadelphia 4-3 in extra innings on Wednesday. On the flip side, Chicago has strung along a two-game win streak. The Cubs took down the Los Angeles Dodgers 7-6 on April 23. Colin Rea (0-0, 1.32 ERA) will start for Chicago. Taijuan Walker (1-1, 2.29 ERA) is on the hill for Philadelphia.

First pitch from Wrigley Field is set for 2:20 p.m. ET. Chicago is a -136 favorite on the money line (risk $136 to win $100) in the latest Cubs vs. Phillies odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, while the over/under for total runs scored is 8.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters Week 5 of the 2025 MLB season on a 13-6 run on top-rated MLB betting picks (+415).

Now, the model has set its sights on Phillies vs. Cubs and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Phillies vs. Cubs:

Phillies vs. Cubs money line: Philadelphia +115, Chicago -136 at FanDuel

Phillies vs. Cubs over/under: 8 runs

Phillies vs. Cubs run line: Chicago -1.5 (+156)

Why the Cubs can cover

Right fielder Kyle Tucker is off to a stellar start for the Cubs. He's tied for eighth in the league in home runs (7), fourth in RBI (25) and sixth in OPS (1.060). Tucker also leads the team in batting average (.314) and hits (32). On April 22 against the Dodgers, he went 3-of-4 with a homer and two RBI.

Second baseman Nico Hoerner is a sound batter with impressive eye discipline. Hoerner is batting .302 with 13 RBI and 26 hits. The 27-year-old has registered a hit in two of his last three games. Hoerner has logged a hit and one run driven in two of his last three outings.

Why the Phillies can cover

Second baseman Bryson Stott can push the ball to any part of the field while also being a rangy defender. Stott is currently hitting .298 with two home runs and 13 RBI. He's finished with at least two hits in three of his last five games. On April 21 against the Mets, he was 2-of-5 with a homer and three runs driven in.

Left fielder Kyle Schwarber is a true power hitter. He's tied for eighth in the MLB in home runs (7) with team-highs in RBI (16) and OBP (.411). The 32-year-old has finished with a hit in six straight games against the Cubs. In addition, he has logged 23 hits this season.

How to make Phillies vs. Cubs picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 9.3 combined runs.

So who wins Phillies vs. Cubs, and which side of the money line has all the value?