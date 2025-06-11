The Chicago Cubs (41-26) and Philadelphia Phillies (38-29) will meet in an NL showdown to wrap up the series on Wednesday. The Cubs defeated the Phillies 8-4 in Tuesday's game. Ben Brown (3-4, 5.37 ERA) is on the mound for Chicago. Jesus Luzardo (5-2, 4.46 ERA) gets the start for the Phillies.

First pitch from Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia is set for 1:05 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is -119 on the money line (risk $119 to win $100) in the latest Cubs vs. Phillies odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while Chicago is a -102 underdog (risk $102 to win $100). The over/under for total runs scored is 8.5. Before making any Cubs vs. Phillies picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters Week 12 of the 2025 MLB season on a 27-23 run on top-rated MLB sides picks. It has excelled making home run prop picks, returning more than 35 units of profit over the past two months. Anybody following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Here are the model's three best bets for Cubs vs. Phillies on Wednesday:

Pete Crow-Armstrong +1 hit (-170)

Trea Turner Total Singles Over 0.5 (+147)

Ben Brown over 5 strikeouts (-215)

Crow-Armstrong is leading the team in hits (72) with a batting average of .271. He's finished with a hit in six of the past eight games. The model has him projected to log 0.9 hits. He has gone over his total hits market in his eight games against a team with a winning record.

If you want even more MLB picks, SportsLine's top MLB expert, Matt Severance, is heating up. Get his best bets for Wednesday, all from the expert who is 137-70 on his last 207 MLB picks (+20).

Trea Turner Total Singles Over 0.5 (-147)

Turner ranks first on the team in both batting average (.299) and hits (80). He's generated a base hit in two of his last three games. The model projects him to log 0.8 singles and has hit the over in four of his last five matchups at home.

You've now seen two best bets for Cubs vs. Phillies on Wednesday afternoon. Now, get picks for every single game from the model that enters Week 12 of the 2025 MLB season on a 27-23 run on top-rated MLB run-line picks.

Ben Brown +5 total strikeouts (-215)

Ben Brown takes the hill and has compiled 78 strikeouts in 63.2 innings pitched this season. Brown has logged at least five strikeouts in 11 games this season. In his last outing, the 25-year-old racked up seven K's, in addition to five of their last six matchups. The model is projecting five total strikeouts for Brown and gives this prop a 4-star rating. FanDuel has this prop at -250.