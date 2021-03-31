The Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago Cubs will kick off their 2021 seasons at Wrigley Field on April 1. The Cubs enter the year coming off their third division title in five years, while the Pirates haven't made the postseason since 2015, when the Cubs knocked them out. The Cubs will send righty Kyle Hendricks to the mound for the second consecutive opener while the Pirates counter with Chad Kuhl.

You can find the full MLB Opening Day 2021 schedule here.

Information on Pirates visiting the Cubs, including live stream details, are below.

Pirates vs. Cubs

Date: Thursday, April 1 | Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

Location: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free), MLB.TV | TV: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh; Marquee Network

Probable pitchers: Chad Kuhl (PIT) vs. Kyle Hendricks (CHC)

Odds: Cubs -213; Pirates +193

Storylines

Pirates: Few teams enter the season with lower expectations than the Pirates. They were 19-41 last season and did very little of substance to add talent from outside the organization to the big-league level this past offseason while shipping out first baseman Josh Bell. Full seasons from rookie Ke'Bryan Hayes and oft-injured Gregory Polanco could help, but overall, this is the beginning of what looks like a long season.

Cubs: The franchise is at a bit of a crossroads. The most successful nucleus in franchise history has started to break up, with Jon Lester and Kyle Schwarber both departing for D.C. this past offseason. Meanwhile, Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant and Javier Baez face free agency after the 2021 season while Willson Contreras could join them on the trade block this summer if the Cubs fall out of the race. In light of this, the lingering 2016 guys might feel like this is the chance for one last run together. Starting the season with a series loss to the Pirates would be a disaster. Hendricks gives them a great shot to take Opening Day. He threw a shutout in the opener last year.