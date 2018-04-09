Cubs vs. Pirates odds: 2018 MLB picks, predictions, best bets for April 9
Our advanced computer model simulated Monday's Pirates-Cubs game 10,000 times
The Chicago Cubs are the only team yet to enjoy their home opener, but they finally return to Wrigley Field on Monday for a 2:20 p.m. ET matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Cubs are -166 on the money line, meaning it would take a $166 bet on Chicago to win to return $100.
Before you make any kind of pick, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer has to say.
This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, entered Saturday on a blistering 19-11 run on its top-rated MLB selections. Anybody who has been following it is up big.
Now, the computer has simulated this divisional rivalry between the Pirates and Cubs 10,000 times and locked in a strong money-line pick that you can only get over at SportsLine.
The model knows that the Pirates' bats have been booming so far, averaging over six runs a game. But Cubs pitchers have also been stellar, posting a sub-3.00 ERA in their first nine games.
Chicago excelled at home in 2017, racking up a 48-33 record, but Pittsburgh won five of their nine meetings at Wrigley Field.
Taking the mound for Pittsburgh will be Ivan Nova, who's 0-1 with a 6.10 ERA. We can tell you he's projected to strike out four Cubs in six innings of work.
He'll face Tyler Chatwood, who's 0-1 with a 1.50 ERA. The computer model is predicting Chatwood to strike out five Pirates in five innings.
So which side should you be all over? And where does the value lie? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Pirates-Cubs money line you need to back, all from the computer model that entered the weekend on a 19-11 run on its top-rated MLB selections.
