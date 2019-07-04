Cubs vs. Pirates odds, line: MLB picks, July 4 predictions from model on 11-1 roll

The Pittsburgh Pirates look to keep the pressure on the top teams in the National League Central when they face the Chicago Cubs in the fourth and final game of their series on the Fourth of July. The Pirates have a shot at finishing the first half with a .500 or better record, while the Cubs remain among the league's top teams despite over a month of sub-par play, including a 14-15 record in June. Thursday's first pitch from PNC Park in Pittsburgh is set for 4:05 p.m. ET, and Chicago has won the last four season series against Pittsburgh. The latest Cubs vs. Pirates odds show Chicago favored at -123 on the money line (risk $123 to win $100), while the over-under for total runs scored is 9.5. Before making any Cubs vs. Pirates picks of your own, be sure to see the Fourth of July MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, entered Week 15 of the MLB season on a stunning 11-1 run on top-rated MLB money line picks. Its top-rated money-line picks have now returned almost $1,600 on the season for $100 bettors, and anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now the model has dialed in on Cubs vs. Pirates. We can tell you it's leaning under, and it also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

The model knows left-hander Jose Quintana (5-7, 4.21 ERA) gets the start for the Cubs. He picked up the win on Saturday in a 6-0 victory at Cincinnati. He allowed six hits in six innings of work, striking out four.

Offensively, third baseman Kris Bryant had a four-game hitting streak end on Tuesday after he went 6-for-15 with three doubles and one RBI. Shortstop Javier Baez has also been on a tear, which included a recent seven-game hitting streak in which he went 9-for-27 with two doubles, two homers and eight RBIs.

But just because Chicago's offense has been potent does not mean it is the best value on the Cubs vs. Pirates money line.

That's because the Pirates will be sending right-hander Jordan Lyles (5-4, 3.71 ERA) to the mound. Lyles was effective in his return from the injured list on Saturday in Milwaukee, allowing three runs over six innings. He struck out 10 Cubs, while allowing only one run on three hits in six innings back on April 10.

The Pirates are among baseball's best in a number of offensive categories. In fact, they're fifth in batting average, fifth in hits, third in doubles and fifth in triples. First baseman Josh Bell has had a pair of multi-hit games against the Cubs this season, including a 4-for-6 performance with three home runs and seven RBIs on Monday.

So who wins Pirates vs. Cubs? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Pirates vs. Cubs money line you should be all over Thursday, all from the advanced model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.