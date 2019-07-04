Cubs vs. Pirates odds, line: MLB picks, July 4 predictions from proven model on 11-1 roll

The Chicago Cubs look to continue their recent dominance over the Pittsburgh Pirates when they meet on the Fourth of July. The Cubs have dominated the Pirates over the past two decades, although Pittsburgh holds a 120-plus game edge in the all-time series at home. First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET from PNC Park in Pittsburgh, and Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant will return after sitting out Wednesday's game with a knee injury. Bryant is batting third. The Cubs are favored at -120 on the money line, meaning a $120 wager would net $100, while the over-under for total runs scored is 9.5 in the latest Cubs vs. Pirates odds. You'll want to see the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before locking in any Cubs vs. Pirates picks of your own.

The model knows Jose Quintana (5-7, 4.21 ERA) faces the Pirates for the second time this season. In his first outing on April 11, the Cubs defeated Pittsburgh 2-0. Quintana allowed four hits and one walk, while striking out 11 in seven innings of work. He went 1-1 against the Pirates in 2018, allowing three earned runs and striking out five in 10 innings of work.

Offensively, Bryant has had his way against Pirates pitching in his career, going 33-for-111 (.297) with 10 doubles, one triple, four homers and 13 RBIs. He is 1-for-4 with a walk and a strikeout against Pirates starter Jordan Lyles. Shortstop Javier Baez, who will bat second, has also owned Pirates pitching. He has a lifetime batting average of .314 against Pittsburgh with 13 doubles, one triple, eight homers and 26 RBIs.

But just because Chicago's offense has been potent does not mean it is the best value on the Cubs vs. Pirates money line.

That's because the Pirates will be sending right-hander Jordan Lyles (5-4, 3.71 ERA) to the mound. Lyles was effective in his return from the injured list on Saturday in Milwaukee, allowing three runs over six innings. He struck out 10 Cubs, while allowing only one run on three hits in six innings back on April 10.

The Pirates are among baseball's best in a number of offensive categories. In fact, they're fifth in batting average, fifth in hits, third in doubles and fifth in triples. First baseman Josh Bell has had a pair of multi-hit games against the Cubs this season, including a 4-for-6 performance with three home runs and seven RBIs on Monday.

