Cubs vs. Pirates odds, line: MLB predictions, picks for July 13 from model on 18-6 roll
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Pirates vs. Cubs game 10,000 times
The Chicago Cubs look to secure their first series win in over a month when they take on the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday. The Cubs (48-43), tops in the National League Central Division, have won three of their last four, while the Pirates (44-46), fourth in the division, have won five of their last eight. First pitch from Wrigley Field is set for 2:20 p.m. ET, and the teams have split eight games this season. The latest Cubs vs. Pirates odds show Chicago favored at -185 on the money line (risk $185 to win $100). Before making any Cubs vs. Pirates picks of your own, scope out the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.
This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, entered Week 16 of the MLB season on a sizzling 18-6 run on top-rated MLB money line picks. Its top-rated money-line picks have now returned almost $1,700 on the season for $100 bettors, and anybody who has been following it is way up.
Now the model has dialed in on Pirates vs. Cubs, and we can tell you it says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.
The model knows Cubs, who are 30-16 at home, will send left-hander Jon Lester (8-6, 3.72 ERA) to the mound. Lester, who lasted just two innings against the Pirates on April 8 due to injury, is 9-6 with a 3.12 ERA in 19 career starts against Pittsburgh. This season at Wrigley Field, he is 5-2 with a sparkling 2.42 ERA in nine outings.
Right fielder Jason Heyward (.270) has feasted on Pirates pitching this month, going 4-for-12 with a walk in three games. For the season, he is 7-for-19 with a home run against Pittsburgh. All-star Kris Bryant has also hit the Pirates hard, going 7-for-17 with two doubles, two home runs and three RBIs since July 1 against them.
But just because Chicago's offense has been heating up does not mean it is the best value on the Pirates vs. Cubs money line.
That's because the Pirates have a statistical edge over the Cubs in a number of offensive categories, including batting average (.271 to .254), hits (853 to 776), doubles (186 to 152) and triples (21 to 15).
Center fielder Starling Marte has hit Chicago pitching well this month, going 8-for-21 with two doubles, one triple, one home run and five RBIs in five games. Outfielder Melky Cabrera is 5-for-12 with a double, home run and two RBIs in his last three games against Chicago. Overall, he has hits in six of his last seven games.
So who wins Pirates vs. Cubs? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Cubs vs. Pirates money line you should be all over Saturday, all from the advanced model on an 18-6 tear, and find out.
