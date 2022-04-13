The Chicago Cubs look to continue their strong play at PNC Park and complete a two-game sweep when they visit the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday afternoon. Chicago, which went 6-3 at Pittsburgh last season, opened the set Tuesday with a 2-1 victory behind a pair of solo home runs from Japanese sensation Seiya Suzuki. Drew Smyly threw five scoreless innings and combined with four relievers on a six-hitter as the Cubs improved to 3-1 on the season. Pittsburgh (1-3) avoided being shut out for the second time in four games this year when Bryan Reynolds belted a solo shot in the eighth inning.

Cubs vs. Pirates money line: Chicago -130, Pittsburgh +110

Cubs vs. Pirates over-under: 8.5 runs

Cubs vs. Pirates run line: Chicago -1.5

CHC: C Yan Gomes is 2-for-2 lifetime against Thompson

PIT: Current Pirates are hitting a combined .153 versus Chicago's Kyle Hendricks



Why you should back the Cubs

After hitting a career-high 38 home runs and hitting .317 to win the Central League batting title with Hiroshima last year, Suzuki agreed to a five-year, $85 million contract with Chicago in March. The 27-year-old right fielder has stormed out of the gate in his first season in the majors, going 5-for-12 with three homers and eight RBIs in his first four games. Suzuki, who also has drawn four walks and scored four times, has reached base at least twice while scoring and driving in a run in every game thus far in 2022.

Ian Happ also has gotten off to a good start at the plate for the Cubs, recording seven hits in 10 at-bats while registering four RBIs over three contests. Kyle Hendricks hopes his teammates continue to produce as he makes his second start of the season. The 32-year-old right-hander pitched well against Milwaukee on Opening Day, allowing one run and five hits with seven strikeouts over 5 1/3 innings in a no-decision.

Why you should back the Pirates

Thompson will be eager to prove he belongs in Pittsburgh's starting rotation after being acquired from Miami during the offseason in a four-player deal. The 28-year-old right-hander appeared in 26 games and made 14 starts as a rookie with the Marlins last year, going 3-7 despite posting a solid 3.24 ERA. Thompson started against the Cubs twice, taking the loss at Chicago on June 20 after giving up just an unearned run over four hitless innings and yielding one run over six frames in a no-decision on Aug. 14.

Ke'Bryan Hayes is regarded as one of the best defensive third basemen in the game, and the Pirates are expecting big things at the plate from him as well. The 25-year-old, whose eight-year, $70 million contract extension became official on Tuesday, got off to a good start in Pittsburgh's first series of 2022 at St. Louis. Hayes exited the season opener in the first inning with a forearm issue but went 4-for-9 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored over the next two contests and recorded one of the Pirates' six hits in Tuesday's loss to Chicago.

