National League Central rivals collide in the second match of a four-game series when the Pittsburgh Pirates (6-7) go on the road to battle the Chicago Cubs (6-7) on Friday afternoon. Pittsburgh snapped its three-game skid and beat Chicago 4-3 on Thursday evening. On the other side, that was Chicago's third loss in a row. Jose Quintana (0-1, 3.86) is starting for Pittsburgh, while Drew Smyly (1-0, 0.00) is on the hill for Chicago.

First pitch is set for 2:20 p.m. ET. Chicago is the -175 money-line favorite (risk 175 to win $100) in the latest Pirates vs. Cubs odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Pittsburgh is a +155 underdog. The over-under for total runs scored is 7.5.

Cubs vs. Pirates money line: Chicago -175, Pittsburgh +155

Cubs vs. Pirates run-line: Chicago -1.5 (+125)

Cubs vs. Pirates over-under: 7.5 runs

PIT: Under is 5-0-2 in Pirates' last seven games as underdogs

CHC: Cubs are 5-2 in their last seven games as home favorites

Why you should back the Cubs

Center fielder Ian Happ is a pure hitter with great hands and solid instincts at the plate. Happ is a switch hitter who makes consistent contact. The 27-year-old has a batting average of .316 with six runs batted in. The Pennsylvania native has recorded a hit in five of his last eight games.

Right fielder Seiya Suzuki has been red-hot to start the league. Suzuki has a smooth and compact swing that can hit for power and contact. He's been able to drive the baseball all over the diamond. Suzuki is leading the team in batting average (.343), home runs (4), RBI (12), and on-base percentage (.520). On April 18, he went 2-for-3 with two runs scored.

Why you should back the Pirates

First baseman Daniel Vogelbach has plenty of power and pop in his swing. Vogelbach has run-producing upside with good pitch recognition. The 2019 All-Star can drive the ball to all gaps on the field. Vogelbach has a batting average of .316 with three home runs and five RBIs. On April 19, he went 1-for-4 with a solo homer.

Third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes is a reliable and stout defender in the infield. Hayes makes quick reads with good lateral quickness to make difficult plays. He has a strong arm to deliver the baseball across the diamond with velocity. The 25-year-old is aggressive in the batters' box and consistently gets on base. He currently has a batting average of .333 with four RBIs, and an on-base percentage of .822.

