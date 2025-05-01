The Chicago Cubs meet the Pittsburgh Pirates in the third and final game of their series on Thursday. Chicago won Tuesday's opener 9-0, before Pittsburgh rallied for a 4-3 win on Wednesday. The Cubs (18-13), who lead the National League Central, have dropped three of four. The Pirates (12-19), who are fifth in the division, snapped a three-game losing streak with the win.

First pitch from PNC Park in Pittsburgh is set for 12:35 p.m. ET. The Cubs have won five of the last seven meetings against the Pirates. Pittsburgh is a -148 favorite on the money line (risk $148 to win $100) in the latest Cubs vs. Pirates odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over-under, is 7.5.

Cubs vs. Pirates money line: Chicago +124, Pittsburgh -148 at DraftKings Sportsbook

Cubs vs. Pirates over-under: 7.5 runs

Cubs vs. Pirates run line: Pittsburgh -1.5 (+150)

CHC: The under is 3-1-1 in the Cubs' last five games

PIT: The under is 4-2-1 in the Pirates' last seven games

Cubs vs. Pirates streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Pirates can cover

Pittsburgh is expected to send ace right-hander Paul Skenes (3-2, 2.39 ERA) to the mound. He has made six starts on the season, pitching 37.2 innings and allowing 26 hits, 12 runs – 10 earned – and four walks with 39 strikeouts. In his last outing on Friday, he earned a win in a 3-0 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers. In 6.1 innings, he allowed five hits, while striking out nine.

Shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa is among Pittsburgh's top hitters this year. In 30 games, he is hitting .280 with three doubles, one triple and seven RBI. He has also stolen six bases. He was 2-for-4 in Tuesday's loss to Chicago, registering his sixth multi-hit game of the year. In 12 career games against the Cubs, he has 10 hits, including a double and five RBI.

Why the Cubs can cover

Chicago is expected to counter with right-handed pitcher Colin Rea (1-0, 0.96 ERA). The veteran spent the last three seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers, and went 12-6 with a 4.29 ERA last season. In his last outing, a 4-0 win over the Philadelphia Phillies, he pitched five innings, allowing just three hits and two walks with seven strikeouts to earn the victory.

Helping power the offense is right fielder Kyle Tucker. The eighth-year veteran is among the team's leading hitters, batting .279 through 31 games, with eight doubles, two triples, seven homers and 27 RBI. In an 11-10 win over the Dodgers on April 22, he was 3-for-4 with a homer, two RBI, two runs scored and two stolen bases. He has hit the Pirates well. In four career games against them, he is batting .429 with a homer and six RBI.

