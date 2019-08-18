Cubs vs. Pirates odds, line: Sunday Night Baseball predictions, picks from model on 41-31 roll

The Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates meet in the third and deciding game of their series on Sunday Night Baseball as the Cubs look to keep pressure on St. Louis in the battle for first place in the National League Central Division. The Cubs (65-58) snapped a four-game losing streak on Saturday, while the Pirates (51-71) look for their second straight series win. First pitch from BB&T Park is set for 7:10 p.m. ET, and the Cubs have won seven of 12 games against the Pirates this season. The latest Cubs vs. Pirates odds show Chicago favored at -153 on the money line (risk $153 to win $100), while the over-under for total runs scored is 9.5. Before making any Cubs vs. Pirates picks of your own, listen to the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, entered Week 21 of the MLB season on an impressive 41-31 run on top-rated MLB money line picks, and has returned almost $1,300 on the season to $100 bettors. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

The model knows Cubs will send left-hander Jose Quintana (10-7, 4.11 ERA) to the mound. He struck out a career-high 14 batters on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, but took a no decision in the loss. He allowed just five hits and one earned run in six innings, walking just one. He has won six of his last eight starts and has not lost since June 22.

Plus, the Cubs have won five of the last six games against Pittsburgh. Third baseman Kris Bryant (.290) has hits in five of his last six games and has been a thorn in Pittsburgh's side all year, going 13-for-41 with three doubles, three homers and five RBIs against the Pirates this season.

That's because the Pirates have held their own against the Cubs since they first met in 1887. Pittsburgh leads the all-time series 1,284-1,225, including a 694-565 edge in games played at home. Right-hander Mitch Keller (1-1, 7.94 ERA) gets the start on Sunday night. He rejoined the Pirates on Aug. 12 in Anaheim and picked up his first Major League win, allowing one earned run in five innings. Keller is expected to remain in the rotation for the rest of the season.

The Pirates have the advantage over the Cubs in a number of statistical categories, including batting average (.265 to .253), hits (1,126 to 1,045), doubles (245 to 201) and triples (23 to 20). Center fielder Bryan Reynolds has been the Pirates' top hitter, hitting in five of the last seven, going 9-for-29 with two doubles, two homers and two RBIs.

