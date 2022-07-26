The Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago Cubs get together on Tuesday afternoon. The two NL Central rivals match up in the finale of a quick, two-game set. Wrigley Field showcases the matchup to a matinee audience. Pittsburgh aims to stop Chicago's five-game winning streak, which extended with a 3-2 victory on Monday.

First pitch is at 2:20 p.m. ET in Chicago. Caesars Sportsbook lists Chicago as a -190 favorite (risk $190 to win $100) on the money line, while the over-under, or total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, is 8.5 in the latest Pirates vs. Cubs odds. Before you make any Cubs vs. Pirates picks, be sure to check out the latest MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, and it is 284-243 on top-rated MLB money-line picks since the start of the 2021 season, returning over $400 for $100 players. This is the same model that pegged the 2021 Atlanta Braves at 10-1 as one of three best bets to win it all last season. Anybody who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Pirates vs. Cubs, and just revealed its coveted picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine to see all of the model's MLB picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Cubs vs. Pirates:

Pirates vs. Cubs money line: Cubs -190, Pirates +158

Pirates vs. Cubs over-under: 8.5 runs

Pirates vs. Cubs run line: Cubs -1.5 (+105)

PIT: The Pirates are 19-23 in day games

CHI: The Cubs are 18-19 in day games

Pirates vs. Cubs picks: See picks at SportsLine.



Why you should back the Pirates



The Pirates are playing improved baseball, hanging around the .500 mark since the end of June. On offense, Pittsburgh leans on team speed, posting a top-five mark in the National League in triples. The Pirates should also put together a reasonable run prevention unit on Tuesday.

Pittsburgh's bullpen has notable strengths, and starter Bryse Wilson has a 2.81 ERA in July. He has walked only 2.9 batters per nine innings in 2022, with much better overall numbers on the road than at home. Pittsburgh should also benefit from a notable weakness of the Chicago offense, with the Cubs landing in the bottom tier of the NL in strikeout avoidance.

Why you should back the Cubs

Chicago has the superior offense in this matchup, and the Cubs also put forward a strong run prevention projection against the Pirates. Chicago is in the top five of the National League in multiple offensive categories, headlined by on-base percentage. The Cubs also have a quality starting pitcher on the hill in Keegan Thompson. He has a 3.41 career ERA and a 3.43 ERA this season.

Thompson is yielding only 0.8 home runs per nine innings, and he has a 2.84 ERA at home. Opponents are posting a .637 OPS against Thompson at Wrigley Field, and Thompson owns a sparkling 0.60 ERA against Pittsburgh in 2022. The Pirates are also floundering on offense this season, ranking dead-last in the NL in runs scored, hits, doubles, batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, and OPS.

How to make Pirates vs. Cubs picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, projecting 8.8 combined runs. It also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only get the model's MLB picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Cubs vs. Pirates? And which side has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.