The Pittsburgh Pirates (51-71) and the Chicago Cubs (68-52) begin a three-game series between NL Central rivals on Friday afternoon. Pittsburgh is in a massive slump, as the Pirates have lost six straight games. The Brewers beat the Pirates 12-5 on Wednesday. The Cubs lost 2-1 at the hands of the Toronto Blue Jays yesterday. Colin Rea (9-5, 4.09 ERA) starts for Chicago. Pittsburgh has yet to announce its starter.

First pitch from Wrigley Field is set for 2:20 p.m. ET. The Cubs are the -202 money-line favorites in the latest Pirates vs. Cubs odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, while the over/under for total runs scored is 9.

Why the Pirates can win

Right fielder Bryan Reynolds leads the team in batting average (.247), RBI (61) and hits (111). He has recorded a hit in four straight games, including a 3-for-4 outing on Wednesday against the Brewers. Reynolds had two home runs, five runs driven in and two runs scored.

Outfielder Andrew McCutchen is batting .243 with 11 home runs and 40 RBI. In addition, in his career versus Chicago, he has 206 hits, 32 home runs and 114 runs scored. Pittsburgh owns a 26-22 run line record as the away underdog. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Cubs can win

Right fielder Seiya Suzuki has been stellar all season long, as he's tied for 10th in the MLB in home runs (27) and eighth in RBI (85). In Wednesday's defeat to the Blue Jays, Suzuki went 1-of-3 with one run driven in.

Center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong has been another reliable force for this club. In 2025, he's tied for 10th in the league in home runs (27) along with 78 RBI and a .254 batting average. Following a loss, Chicago has a 34-17 run line record. They are also 36-20 as the home team. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Pirates vs. Cubs picks

