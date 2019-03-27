Cubs vs. Rangers: MLB Opening Day prediction, pick, odds, line, TV channel, watch online, live stream
It'll be Jon Lester and Mike Minor squaring off to kick off the 2019 baseball season
As part of a full Opening Day slate in which all 30 teams are in action, the Chicago Cubs will get their 2019 season started against the Texas Rangers. Here's how you can watch:
MLB Opening Day viewing information
- Dates: Thursday, March 28
- Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Location: Globe Life Park -- Arlington, Texas
- TV: WGN, Fox Sports Southwest
- Live stream: fuboTV
- Live Stats: GameTracker
- Picks: Check SportsLine's MLB pick sheet for all your daily odds.
- Odds: Cubs -133 / Rangers +123
Storylines
Cubs: Jon Lester goes for the Cubs, and he'll be attempting to replicate the success he had in 2018. Lester thrived at keeping runs off the board despite declining peripherals. Sometimes that's a recipe for regression, and Lester in his age-35 season needs to prove he's an exception to that rule. The Cubs figure to be in a three-way struggle with the Brewers and Cardinals for the NL Central title this season. They're coming off a 95-win season in 2018, but it was also one in which they failed to advance past the NL Wild Card Game.
Rangers: Texas is coming off its second 95-loss season in the last five years, and they're not positioned to be much better in 2019. The post-Adrian Beltre era begins with lefty Mike Minor on the mound for the Rangers. All you need to know about the Ranger rotation is that Mike Minor is their Opening Day starter. This team figures to be in the running for the top overall draft pick in 2020.
Prediction
Cubs are easily the better team. We'll take Chicago on the road.
Pick: Cubs -133
-
