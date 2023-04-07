Teams that haven't met in four years clash in the first of a three-game series when the Texas Rangers battle the Chicago Cubs on Friday. The Rangers (4-2), who are playing their first road game of the season, will look to improve on last year's 34-47 road mark. The Cubs (2-3), who snapped a three-game losing streak on Tuesday, were 37-44 at home in 2022. This will be the first meeting between the teams at Chicago since 2016.

First pitch from Wrigley Field is set for 2:20 p.m. ET. The all-time series is tied 9-9, with the Cubs holding a 5-4 edge in games played at Chicago. Chicago is the -125 favorite on the money line (risk $125 to win $100) in the latest Rangers vs. Cubs odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 7. Before making any Cubs vs. Rangers picks, be sure to check out the latest MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Rangers vs. Cubs money line: Rangers +105, Cubs -125

Rangers vs. Cubs over/under: 7 runs

Rangers vs. Cubs run line: Cubs -1.5 (+175)

TEX: The Rangers are 5-1 in their last six interleague games

CHI: The Cubs are 12-2 in their last 14 Friday games

Why you should back the Cubs

Chicago is expected to send right-hander Marcus Stroman to the mound. He was brilliant in the 4-0 season-opening win over Milwaukee last week. In six innings, he allowed just three hits, no runs, while walking three and striking out eight. Stroman was solid a year ago, despite not getting much run support. In 25 starts for the Cubs, he was 6-7 with a 3.50 ERA. In 138.2 innings, he allowed 123 hits, 54 earned runs and 36 walks with 119 strikeouts.

Shortstop Dansby Swanson has been red hot to start the year. In five games, he already has three games in which he has garnered three hits. He went 7-for-12 (.583) in the three-game opening series against the Brewers. For the year, he is 10-for-20 with two doubles and two RBI and a 1.183 OPS. In 162 games with the Atlanta Braves a year ago, Swanson hit .277 with 32 doubles, one triple, 25 homers and 96 RBI.

Why you should back the Rangers

Right-hander Nathan Eovaldi will get the start for Texas. In the 16-3 win over the Phillies on Saturday, he allowed six hits and three earned runs in five innings. He walked two and struck out six. In 20 starts for the Boston Red Sox in 2022, he was 6-3 with a 3.87 ERA. In 109.1 innings, he allowed 47 earned runs, 115 hits and 20 walks, while striking out 103 for a WHIP of 1.23.

Center fielder Adolis Garcia is off to a fast start to the season, batting .348 with a homer, six runs scored and five RBI in six games. In Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles, Garcia was 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored. He had three hits and an RBI in Saturday's win over Philadelphia. In 156 games with the Rangers last season, he hit .250 with 34 doubles, five triples, 27 homers and 101 RBI.

