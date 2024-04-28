Teams that traded blowout wins in the first two games of the series meet when the Chicago Cubs battle the Boston Red Sox on Sunday Night Baseball. Chicago won Friday's game 7-1, while Boston responded with a 17-0 triumph on Saturday. The Cubs (17-10), who have won seven of 10, are second in the National League Central. The Red Sox (15-13), winners of five of their last eight games, are third in the American League East.

First pitch from Fenway Park is set for 7:10 p.m. ET. Boston is a -137 favorite on the money line (risk $137 to win $100) in the latest Cubs vs. Red Sox odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total runs scored is 9.

Cubs vs. Red Sox money line: Chicago +116, Boston -137

Cubs vs. Red Sox over/under: 9 runs

Cubs vs. Red Sox run line: Boston -1.5 (+149)

CHI: The Cubs are 7-4 in interleague play in 2024

BOS: The Red Sox are 3-4 against left-handed pitching this season

Why you should back the Red Sox

Boston is expected to send right-hander Tanner Houck (3-2, 1.65 ERA) to the mound. Houck has pitched well, although he is coming off a 4-1 loss at Cleveland on Tuesday. In that game, he pitched six innings, allowing five hits, two earned runs and three walks, while striking out four. In his previous start, he tossed a three-hit shutout over the Guardians, a 2-0 win on April 17. In nine innings, he struck out nine and did not walk a batter.

Offensively, right fielder Wilyer Abreu is off to a fast start to the season. In 22 games, he is hitting .309 with seven doubles, two homers, 11 RBI and 13 runs scored. He is coming off a 2-for-6 performance with an RBI on Saturday. Abreu has had six multi-hit games this season, including a 4-for-5 effort with two doubles and an RBI in an 8-0 win at Cleveland on Wednesday.

Why you should back the Cubs

Among Chicago's top hitters is second baseman Nico Hoerner. In 26 games, he is batting .283 with seven doubles, one triple, seven RBI and 17 runs scored. He had a three-game hitting streak snapped on Saturday, but has hits in seven of his past nine games. He also has five multiple-hit games over that span, including a 3-for-5 performance with two doubles and two RBI in a 6-3 loss to Miami on April 21.

Cody Bellinger has also been effective at the plate for Chicago. He leads the team with 17 RBI to go along with 19 hits, 10 runs scored and five home runs. First baseman Michael Busch boasts a .287 batting average and leads the team with six homers. Through the first two games of this series, Busch has racked up four hits, two runs scored and one RBI.

