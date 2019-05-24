Cubs vs. Reds odds, line: MLB picks, predictions for May 24 from advanced model on 12-5 run

The first-place Chicago Cubs look to extend their lead over the rest of the National League Central Division when they take on the last-place Cincinnati Reds on Friday. The Cubs (29-19) have won nine of their last 12 against the Reds (22-27) and are 10-8-1 in season series against Cincinnati since 2000. The North Siders have also taken down the last four series. The Reds, however, have won three of the last four meetings against Chicago dating back to last season. Game time is scheduled for 2:20 p.m. ET from Wrigley Field. The Cubs are favored at -153 on the money line, meaning a $153 wager would net $100, in the latest Cubs vs. Reds odds. That's down from an open of -165. Meanwhile, Cincinnati is listed as an underdog at +135 (risk $100 to win $135). You'll want to see the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before making any Cubs vs. Reds picks of your own.

The model knows that unlike the Reds, the Cubs have not had any struggles on offense this season and own a major statistical advantage in a number of categories, including batting average (.257 to .219), on-base percentage (.347 to .293), slugging percentage (.452 to .387), runs scored (260 to 201), hits (425 to 355), doubles (86 to 58), home runs (74 to 68), total bases (728 to 629) and RBIs (249 to 195).

Outfielder Albert Almora Jr. (.268) has been in a groove and has hits in seven of his last 10 games, including four multi-hit performances. He has three home runs and eight RBIs during that stretch. Equally as hot is first baseman Anthony Rizzo (.274), who went 9-for-17 with two doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs in the recently-completed four-game series against the Phillies.

But just because Chicago's offense has been on fire does not mean it is the best value on the Reds vs. Cubs money line.

That's because Cincinnati has one of MLB's best pitching staffs. The Reds are second in strikeouts (481), fourth in ERA (3.50), fifth in opponent's batting average (.230), seventh in WHIP (1.23) and 10th in walks allowed (162). Right-hander Anthony DeSclafani (2-2, 4.60 ERA) will start for Cincinnati. He is 2-1 with a 3.19 ERA in five career starts at Wrigley Field.

Offensively, after struggling for much of the season, the Reds look like they could be breaking out. On Wednesday against Milwaukee's Zach Davies, who had the second-best ERA in the National League going in, the Reds tagged him for six earned runs and two homers in just three innings. Shortstop Jose Iglesias has hit safely in four straight games, going 7-for-16 (.438) during that stretch.

