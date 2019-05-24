Cubs vs. Reds odds, line: MLB picks, predictions for May 24 from proven model on 12-5 run

The first-place Chicago Cubs look to put some distance between themselves and the rest of the National League Central Division when they take on the last-place Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday afternoon. The Cubs (29-19) have won nine of the past 12 against the Reds (22-27) and are 10-8-1 in season series against Cincinnati since 2000. The Reds, however, have won three of the past four meetings against Chicago dating back to last season. Game time is scheduled for 2:20 p.m. ET from Wrigley Field in Chicago. The Cubs have won the past four season series vs. Cincinnati. Chicago is -176 on the money line (risk of $176 to return $100), in the latest Cubs vs. Reds odds, with the over-under for runs expected set at eight. You'll want to see the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before laying any Cubs vs. Reds picks down.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is off to a profitable start on its top-rated MLB picks in 2019. It also entered Week 9 on a strong 12-5 run on top-rated MLB money line picks. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

The model is leaning over on the total runs.

The Cubs lead the all-time series against the Reds 1,165-1,139, including a 634-528 edge in games played in Chicago. Unlike the Reds, the Cubs have not had any trouble on offense this season and have a big statistical advantage in a number of categories, including batting average (.257 to .219), on-base percentage (.347 to .293), slugging percentage (.452 to .387), runs scored (260 to 201), hits (425 to 355), doubles (86 to 58), home runs (74 to 68), total bases (728 to 629) and RBIs (249 to 195).

Outfielder Albert Almora Jr. (.268) has been red hot and has hit in seven of the past 10, including four multiple-hit games. He has three home runs and eight RBIs during that stretch. Equally as hot is first baseman Anthony Rizzo (.274). Rizzo went 9-for-17 with two doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs in the four-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

But just because Chicago's offense has been on fire does not mean it is the best value on the Reds vs. Cubs money line.

That's because Cincinnati has one of MLB's best pitching staffs. The Reds are second in strikeouts (481), fourth in ERA (3.50), fifth in opponent's batting average (.230), seventh in WHIP (1.23) and 10th in walks allowed (162). Right-hander Anthony DeSclafani (2-2, 4.60 ERA) will start for Cincinnati. He is 2-1 with a 3.19 ERA in five career starts at Wrigley Field.

Offensively, after struggling for much of the season, the Reds look like they could be breaking out. On Wednesday against Milwaukee's Zach Davies, who had the second-best ERA in the National League going in, the Reds tagged him for six earned runs and two homers in just three innings. Shortstop Jose Iglesias has hit safely in four straight games, going 7-for-16 (.438) during that stretch.

The Reds have shown they can compete with the Cubs despite their record difference.