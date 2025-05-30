The Chicago Cubs look to stay hot when they battle the Cincinnati Reds in a key National League Central Division matchup on Friday afternoon. The Cubs are coming off a 2-1 win over the Colorado Rockies, while the Reds dropped a 3-2 decision to the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday. The Reds (28-29), who are fourth in the division, are 5-5 in their past 10 games. The Cubs (35-21), who are first in the NL Central, are 8-2 over their past 10 games, winning four in a row.

First pitch from Wrigley Field in Chicago is set for 2:20 p.m. ET. The Cubs have won five of the past seven meetings with the Reds. Chicago is a -172 favorite on the money line (risk $172 to win $100) in the latest Cubs vs. Reds odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, with Cincinnati the +144 underdog. The total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 8.5. Before making any Reds vs. Cubs picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Why the Cubs can win

Chicago will start right-hander Colin Rea (3-1, 3.28 ERA). The veteran of eight MLB seasons has pitched in 11 games this season, including eight starts. He is coming off a career year as a member of the Milwaukee Brewers, where he went 12-6 with a 4.29 ERA. This season, he has allowed two or fewer earned runs in nine of 11 appearances. In a no-decision in a 6-2 win over the Chicago White Sox on May 18, he pitched 5.1 innings, allowing four hits, one earned run and two walks with three strikeouts.

Among those leading the Cubs offense is right fielder Kyle Tucker. He had a seven-game hitting streak snapped on Wednesday, although he did reach base via a walk. During his hit streak, he had four multi-hit performances, going 3-for-4 in back-to-back games against the Miami Marlins last week. In 56 games this season, he is batting .281 with nine doubles, four triples, 12 homers and 39 RBI.

Why the Reds can win

Left-hander Andrew Abbott (4-0, 1.77 ERA) takes the mound for Cincinnati. He has won his last two starts, including a 6-4 win over the Cubs on Saturday. In that game, he pitched 5.2 innings, allowing six hits, one earned run and two walks, while striking out two. He earned a 3-1 win over the Cleveland Guardians on May 18. In that outing, he pitched five innings, allowing four hits, no runs and three walks, while striking out five.

Center fielder T.J. Friedl has been on fire. He has six consecutive multi-hit games and has raised his batting average 24 points over that span. In 53 games this season, he is hitting .301 with 10 doubles, two triples, 19 RBI and 33 runs scored. In Tuesday's 7-2 win at Kansas City, he was 3-for-4 with two runs scored. He had two hits, including a double and an RBI in a 13-6 loss to the Cubs on May 23.

How to make Reds vs. Cubs picks

