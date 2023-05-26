The Cincinnati Reds (21-29) and the Chicago Cubs (22-27) begin their three-game series on Friday afternoon. The Reds just split their four-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals, falling 2-1 on Thursday. Meanwhile, Chicago had its two-game win streak halted on Thursday as the Cubs lost to the New York Mets 10-1. Hunter Greene (0-4, 4.68 ERA) is on the hill for Cincinnati. Justin Steele (6-1, 2.20 ERA) gets the nod for Chicago.

The first pitch is set for 2:20 p.m. ET. Chicago is the -165 favorite on the money line (risk $165 to win $100) in the latest Reds vs. Cubs odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The over/under for total runs scored is 7. Before making any Cubs vs. Reds picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Reds vs. Cubs money line: Cubs -170, Reds +143

Reds vs. Cubs run line: Cubs -1.5 (+135)

Reds vs. Cubs over/under: 7 runs

CIN: Over is 8-1 in Reds' last nine during Game 1 of a series

CHC: Cubs are 18-3 in their last 21 Friday games

Why you should back the Cubs



Second baseman Nico Hoerner has been a solid hitter this season. The 26-year-old is currently leading the team in batting average (.295), RBI (24) and hits (52). In the May 24 contest against the New York Mets, Hoerner went 1-of-4 with a solo homer and two runs scored.

Third baseman Patrick Wisdom provides Chicago with a powerful slugger in the lineup. Wisdom owns great bat control and excels at being a stout run-producer. The 31-year-old is tied for 10th in the MLB in home runs (12) along with 23 RBI. In the April 4 matchup against the Cincinnati Reds, he went 3-of-5 with two doubles and three RBI.

Why you should back the Reds

Second baseman Jonathan India is a great two-way playmaker for the Reds. India has good pitch recognition skills and owns secure hands. The Florida product leads the team in batting average (.289), OBP (.379) and hits (54). He has recorded at least two hits in two of his last four outings. On May 24 versus the St. Louis Cardinals, he went 2-of-4 with two base hits and two runs scored.

Right fielder Jake Fraley has been a solid defender with good range and arm strength. Fraley makes sound contact to all parts of the field with run-producing ability. The 28-year-old is first on the team in RBI (33) along with five home runs and a batting average of .263. On May 19 against the New York Yankees, he was 1-of-3 with a double and two RBI.

