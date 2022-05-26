Great American Ball Park hosts a matinee showdown on Thursday. The Cincinnati Reds welcome the Chicago Cubs to town for the finale of a four-game division set. Cincinnati won Wednesday's game after Chicago won the first two matchups. The Cubs are 18-25 in 2022, with the Reds entering at 13-30.

First pitch is at 12:35 p.m. ET in Cincinnati. Caesars Sportsbook lists Chicago as a -120 favorite on the money line, while the Over-Under, or total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, is 8.5 in the latest Cubs vs. Reds odds.

Cubs vs. Reds money line: Cubs -120, Reds +100

Cubs vs. Reds over-under: 8.5 runs

Cubs vs. Reds run line: Cubs -1.5

CHC: The Cubs are 11-10 in road games

CIN: The Reds are 6-11 In home games

Why you should back the Cubs

Chicago's offense is patient, as evidenced by a 9.2 percent walk rate, and the Cubs are facing an underwhelming Reds pitching staff. Cincinnati starter Hunter Greene is talented, but he has a 5.49 ERA for the season and right-handed batters have a .943 OPS against him. Cincinnati's bullpen is also porous, ranking in the bottom three of the National League in wins above replacement, ERA, home run rate, walk rate, and ground ball rate this season.

The Cubs should also be able to keep the Reds from exploding offense behind Justin Steele, who has a 1.80 ERA in the month of May. Steele has a career 2.66 ERA on the road, and he is striking out 10.4 batters per nine innings in 2022. The Cubs also rank in the top three of the National League with a 3.22 ERA from their bullpen, and Cincinnati's offense is struggling mightily. The Reds have only 167 runs scored this season, second-fewest in the NL, and Cincinnati is dead-last in on-base percentage (.291). The Reds also rank in the bottom three in both slugging percentage and batting average with only 37 home runs.

Why you should back the Reds

The Reds are off to a tough start in 2022, but there is optimism for Thursday behind Hunter Greene. The former No. 2 overall pick is performing at a high level in recent days, posting a 1.93 ERA across his last three starts. Greene has 21 strikeouts in 18.2 innings in that three-start sample, and he has generated 50 strikeouts in 39.1 innings this season. At present, the Cubs rank in the bottom five of the National League in both strikeout rate (24.4 percent) and slugging percentage (.381), giving Greene a comfortable situation in which to work.

In terms of offense, the Reds also might have a strong matchup against Justin Steele. Chicago's starting pitcher has a career 6.00 ERA against Cincinnati, and Steele is battling command issues this season, issuing 17 walks in only 33 innings.

How to make Cubs vs. Reds picks

