Great American Ball Park hosts a Tuesday evening clash between NL Central rivals on Tuesday. The Cincinnati Reds take on the Chicago Cubs in the second of a four-game set. Chicago won the opener by a 7-4 margin on Monday evening. The Cubs are 17-24 overall, with the Reds sitting at 12-29 to begin the 2022 season.

First pitch is at 6:40 p.m. ET in Cincinnati. Caesars Sportsbook lists Cincinnati as a -115 favorite (risk $115 to win $100) on the money line, while the over-under, or total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, is eight in the latest Cubs vs. Reds odds. Before making any Reds vs. Cubs picks, you need to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and it is off to a strong start to the 2022 season. It's on a 41-30 roll on top-rated MLB money-line picks through seven weeks, returning almost $600 for $100 players. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Cubs vs. Reds. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Now, here are several MLB odds and betting lines and trends for Reds vs. Cubs:

Cubs vs. Reds money line: Reds -115, Cubs -105

Cubs vs. Reds over-under: 8 runs

Cubs vs. Reds run line: Reds -1.5 (+175)

Cubs vs. Red tickets: See tickets at StubHub

CHC: The Cubs are 10-9 in road games

CIN: The Reds are 5-10 In home games



Why you should back the Cubs

Chicago's offense can get going in this matchup, as the Cubs face a Reds team with a struggling bullpen. Cincinnati has the second-worst bullpen ERA (4.81) in the National League, and Reds relievers have allowed 4.7 walks per nine innings with only a 36.7 percent ground ball rate. On the run prevention side, the Cubs can take solace in Marcus Stroman, with the veteran starting pitcher boasting a 3.26 ERA across nearly 400 innings since the start of the 2019 season. He also has a 2.96 ERA in his career against the Reds, and Stroman can hand the ball to a quality bullpen.

Chicago's corps of relievers ranks in the top four of the NL in wins above replacement and near the top of the league with a 3.26 ERA. Cubs relievers have struck out 10.69 batters per nine innings, with a league-leading 48.3 percent ground ball rate to boot. Cincinnati ranks in the bottom three of the National League in runs scored, batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage this season.

Why you should back the Reds

The Reds have the benefit of home-field advantage, and Cincinnati has been notably better at Great American Ball Park this season. Cincinnati can also bank on solid production from starting pitcher Tyler Mahle. The 27-year-old right-hander has a 2.60 ERA in his last three starts, generating 18 strikeouts and giving up only five earned runs.

Mahle is durable, making 42 starts in the last two seasons, and he has a 3.56 career ERA in 13 outings against the Cubs. He is also a potent strikeout artist, averaging 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings over the last three seasons of work. Chicago's offense is also pedestrian in nature, ranking below the National League average in runs scored, stolen bases, batting average and several additional categories.

How to make Cubs vs. Reds picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, projecting 10.1 combined runs. It also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only get the model's MLB picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Cubs vs. Reds? And which side has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of Cubs vs. Reds you need to jump on Tuesday, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.