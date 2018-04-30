Cubs vs. Rockies odds, April 30: MLB picks, predictions, best bets from model that's 21-11

Two second-place National League squads face off Monday when the Cubs host the Rockies in the opener of a three-game series. First pitch is 7:05 p.m. ET. The Cubs are -170 on the money line, meaning it would take a $170 bet on Chicago to return $100.



Before you make any kind of pick, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.



This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, was a blistering 21-11 on its MLB selections over the weekend. Anybody who has been following it is up big.



Now, the computer has simulated this matchup between the Rockies and Cubs 10,000 times and identified a strong money-line pick, which you can get only over at SportsLine.



The model knows that the Cubs' pitching is beginning to blossom with a collective 3.60 ERA, but the Rockies have plenty of pop in their lineup that could make any hurler on the mound nervous.



Colorado is 15-14 for the season and 10-7 away from home, while Chicago is 15-10 with a 7-4 record at Wrigley Field.



Taking the mound for Colorado will be lefty Kyle Freeland, who's 1-3 with a 4.33 ERA. He's projected to strike out four Cubs' batters in six innings of work. He'll oppose another southpaw in Jon Lester, who's 2-1 with a 3.29 ERA. The computer model is predicting Lester to strike out six Rockies in five innings of work.



The Rockies are 8-3 in their last 11 road games, while the Cubs are 11-1 in Lester's previous 12 starts.



So which side of the line should you be all over on Monday? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Rockies-Cubs money line has all the value, all from the computer model that was 21-11 over the weekend.