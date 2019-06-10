Cubs vs. Rockies odds, line: MLB picks, June 10 predictions from model on 33-18 roll

After losing two of three last week in Chicago, the Colorado Rockies look to repay the favor when they host the Chicago Cubs in the first of a three-game series on Monday. The Cubs (37-27), first in the National League Central Division by percentage points over Milwaukee, have been hot, winning three straight and six of seven. The Rockies (33-31), second in the NL West, have lost two in a row and are 4-4 in June. First pitch from Coors Field is set for 8:40 p.m. ET. The latest Cubs vs. Rockies odds show Colorado favored at -125 on the money line (risk $125 to win $100), while the over-under for total runs scored is 11. Before making any Cubs vs. Rockies picks of your own, be sure to check out the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has returned almost $800 in profit on its top-rated MLB picks in 2019. It also entered Week 12 of the MLB season on a strong 33-18 run on top-rated MLB money line picks. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now the model has dialed in on Cubs vs. Rockies. We can tell you it's leaning under, and it also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

The model knows right-hander German Marquez (6-3, 4.07 ERA) takes the mound for Colorado. He is among the league leaders in a number of categories, including second in the National League with 90 2/3 innings pitched and ninth in strikeouts with 88.

Center fielder David Dahl has been red-hot. Although he had a nine-game hitting streak snapped on Saturday, he had one of the Rockies' two hits on Sunday against the New York Mets. Over the past 11 games, Dahl is 20-for-45 (.444) with five doubles, one triple, two homers and 11 RBIs. Third baseman Nolan Arenado had the Rockies' other hit on Sunday and has also been swinging the bat well. He had a 15-game hitting streak snapped on Thursday in Chicago, but had raised his batting average 35 points during the streak, which included nine multi-hit games.

But just because Colorado has been hitting well of late does not mean it is the best value on the Cubs vs. Rockies money line.

That's because the Cubs are sending right-hander Yu Darvish (2-3, 4.88 ERA) to the mound. He picked up a no-decision on Wednesday after a solid outing that saw him give up three runs – two earned – in 5 1/3 innings against Colorado at Wrigley Field. He is 2-1 with a 3.64 ERA in six road outings this season. Darvish has 44 walks and 78 strikeouts in 66 1/3 innings of work this season with a WHIP of 1.52.

Chicago has a statistical edge over Colorado in a number of categories, including on-base percentage (.343 to .323), slugging percentage (.455 to .453), home runs (102 to 80), ERA (3.83 to 4.95), strikeouts (562 to 527), opponents' batting average (.243 to .264) and WHIP (1.31 to 1.40). Left fielder Kyle Schwarber has continued to swing a hot bat with a seven-game hitting streak, going 11-for-26 (.423) with three doubles, two homers and six RBIs.

So who wins Rockies vs. Cubs? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Rockies vs. Cubs money line you should be all over, all from the advanced model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.