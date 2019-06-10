Cubs vs. Rockies odds, line: MLB picks, June 10 predictions from simulation on 33-18 roll

The Colorado Rockies look to continue their home success when they face the Chicago Cubs on Monday. The Rockies (33-31) are 18-12 at Coors Field and have won their last eight home games. The Cubs (37-27) are a different team on the road, going 3-8 over their past 11 games away from Wrigley Field. Game time is scheduled for 8:40 p.m. ET from Denver, the second-to-last start of Monday's MLB schedule. The Rockies are -135 on the money line, meaning a $135 wager would net $100, while the over-under for total runs scored is set at 11.5 in the latest Cubs vs. Rockies odds, the highest of any game of the day. You'll want to see the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before making any Cubs vs. Rockies picks of your own.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times

Now the model has dialed in on Cubs vs. Rockies.

The model knows the Rockies lead the all-time series against the Cubs in games played at Coors Field, 53-48, and are 12-9-5 in season series against Chicago. Statistically, Colorado has an edge over the Cubs in a number of offensive categories, including batting average (.262 to .254), runs scored (340 to 335), hits (581 to 552), doubles (140 to 108), triples (22 to 9), total bases (1,002 to 971) and RBIs (328 to 324).

Third baseman Nolan Arenado is the Rockies' top hitter and has 26 multi-hit games this season, including 10 three-hit games. Center fielder Charlie Blackmon had a seven-game hitting streak snapped on Sunday, but has been red-hot, going 10-for-31 (.323) with a double, triple, home run and five RBIs during the streak. Also swinging a hot bat is shortstop Trevor Story, who has hits in eight of the last 10 games, going 17-for-42 (.405) with seven doubles, one triple, two homers and eight RBIs.

That's because the Cubs are sending right-hander Yu Darvish (2-3, 4.88 ERA) to the mound. He picked up a no-decision on Wednesday after a solid outing that saw him give up three runs – two earned – in 5 1/3 innings against Colorado at Wrigley Field. He is 2-1 with a 3.64 ERA in six road outings this season. Darvish has 44 walks and 78 strikeouts in 66 1/3 innings of work this season with a WHIP of 1.52.

Chicago has a statistical edge over Colorado in a number of categories, including on-base percentage (.343 to .323), slugging percentage (.455 to .453), home runs (102 to 80), ERA (3.83 to 4.95), strikeouts (562 to 527), opponents' batting average (.243 to .264) and WHIP (1.31 to 1.40). Left fielder Kyle Schwarber has continued to swing a hot bat with a seven-game hitting streak, going 11-for-26 (.423) with three doubles, two homers and six RBIs.

So who wins Rockies vs. Cubs?