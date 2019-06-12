Cubs vs. Rockies odds, line: MLB picks, June 12 predictions from top model on 33-18 roll

The Chicago Cubs look to avoid being swept in a three-game series on Wednesday when they visit the Colorado Rockies. The Cubs (37-29) have lost two in a row, but had been hot, winning six of their last nine, while the Rockies (35-31) are 20-12 at home this season. First pitch from Coors Field is set for 3:10 p.m. ET. The Rockies have won three of five games against the Cubs this season. The latest Cubs vs. Rockies odds show the Cubs favored at -147 on the money line (risk $147 to win $100), while the over-under for total runs scored is 12.5. Before making any Cubs vs. Rockies picks of your own, be sure to see the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows left-hander Cole Hamels (5-2, 3.24 ERA) gets the start for Chicago. He beat the Cardinals on Friday behind eight shutout innings, allowing just three hits while walking none and striking out 10. He has not given up an earned run over his past two starts. Hamels has a 3.79 ERA in six career games at home.

Right fielder Jason Heyward has been swinging a hot bat of late, going 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI on Tuesday. He is 6-for-17 (.353) with a double and home run over the past five games. Infielder David Bote (.283) has also been swinging the bat well, going 4-for-8 (.500) with a double, home run and two RBIs over the past three games, while first baseman Anthony Rizzo (.286) is 4-for-6 (.667) with a home run and two RBIs in the series.

But just because Chicago has been in the zone lately doesn't mean it is the best value on the Cubs vs. Rockies money line Wednesday.

That's because the Rockies have secured their first series win since sweeping a three-game series against Toronto earlier this month. Colorado leads the all-time series against Chicago in games played at Coors Field, 55-48. Right-hander Antonio Senzatela (5-4, 4.95 ERA) takes the mound for the Rockies. In his start on Friday, he allowed just one run on four hits over six innings, out-dueling last year's National League Cy Young Award winner, Jacob deGrom.

Third baseman Nolan Arenado (.330) has a four-game hitting streak and is 2-for-7 in the series with a home run and two RBIs, while center fielder Charlie Blackmon (.306) has been on a tear, going 5-for-9 with two doubles, two home runs and five RBIs in the series. Infielder Daniel Murphy has destroyed Cubs' pitching this season, going 9-for-17 (.529) with two doubles, one home run and five RBIs in four games.

