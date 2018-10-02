Cubs vs. Rockies odds: NL Wild Card Game picks and top predictions from expert who's 24-15 on Chicago, Colorado games

The Chicago Cubs and the Colorado Rockies vie for a spot in the NLDS when they face off Tuesday 8 p.m. ET in the 2018 NL Wild Card Game. The host Cubbies are -135 on the money line (risk $135 to win $100) in the latest Cubs vs. Rockies odds, while Colorado is +$120 (risk $100 to win $120). The over-under has held steady since it opened at 7.5 runs. The winner has a date in Milwaukee to face the Brewers on Thursday, while the loser heads home after just one postseason opportunity.

Before you make any Rockies vs. Cubs picks for the 2018 National League Wild Card Game, you'll want to see what Vegas-based handicapper Zack Cimini is picking. He's on a hot run of finding the flaws in MLB odds and exposing them, currently on a 135-100 run on MLB picks and earning nearly $3,200 for $100 bettors tailing him.

Cimini is especially adept at picking Cubs and Rockies games -- he's hit on three of his last four picks involving the North Siders and is a solid 21-14 on Colorado games. That's a combined 24-15 on these teams.

Part of his success: He analyzes matchups from every angle and earned the nickname "Contrarian with Chutzpah" by not always backing what the masses are. Now, Cimini locked in a pick for Tuesday's winner-take-all showdown. He's sharing those best bets only at SportsLine.

Cimini knows there are reasons to back both sides. The Cubs (95-68) are a rock-solid 51-30 at home, including 47-27 when favored at Wrigley.

The hot-hitting Rockies (91-72) are among the league's best-hitting teams entering the postseason, averaging 5.5 runs since the start of September. They're also batting a robust .272 against left-handed pitching, a good omen as as the Cubs start left-hander Jon Lester.

Chicago's offense fizzled down the stretch, scoring just 4.1 runs per game in the last month, but the Cubs are clipping .262 at Wrigley Field overall, compared to the Rockies' .225 mark away from Coors Field. The Cubs (95-68) are also a sizzling 51-30 at the friendly confines.

These two teams split the season series 3-3, including a matchup of Tuesday's starting pitchers back on April 30, won 3-2 by the Cubs. Lester (18-6, 3.32) allowed two unearned runs over 5.2 innings in a no-decision, while Freeland (17-7, 2.85) allowed three runs on six hits over seven innings and took the loss.

Among all that, Cimini has unearthed a critical x-factor that determines which side you should pounce on.

So who wins Cubs vs. Rockies? And what X-factor makes one side a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see Zack Cimini's pick for the Rockies vs. Cubs Tuesday NL Wild Card game, all from the expert who's 24-15 picking these teams.