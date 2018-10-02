Cubs vs. Rockies odds: NL Wild Card Game picks, predictions from expert who's 24-15 on Chicago, Colorado games

The winner advances and the loser goes home as the Chicago Cubs host the Colorado Rockies in the 2018 NL Wild Card game on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET. Jon Lester will start for the Cubs, while Kyle Freeland takes the mound for Colorado. The Cubs are a stellar 24-8 when they hand Lester the ball, while the Rockies are 23-10 behind Freeland. Before you make any Cubs vs. Rockies picks for Tuesday, you need to see what Zack Cimini is picking. Cimini is one of the fastest-rising Vegas-based handicappers and has been finding the flaws in MLB odds and exposing them. He's now on a strong 135-100 run on MLB picks, earning nearly $3,200 for $100 bettors who have tailed him during this stretch.

Cimini is especially adept at picking Cubs and Rockies games -- he's hit on three of his last four picks involving the North Siders and is a solid 21-14 on Colorado games. That's a combined 24-15 on these teams.

Part of his success: He analyzes matchups from every angle and earned the nickname "Contrarian with Chutzpah" by not always backing what the masses are. Now, Cimini locked in a pick for Tuesday's winner-take-all showdown. He's sharing those best bets only at SportsLine.

Cimini knows there are reasons to back both sides. The Cubs (95-68) are a rock-solid 51-30 at home, including 47-27 when favored at Wrigley.

The Rockies (91-72) are hitting .272 off lefties this season, third-best in the majors as they face southpaw Lester. Colorado is coming in hot after averaging 5.5 runs through all of September, compared to 4.1 for Chicago.

These two teams split the season series 3-3, including a matchup of Tuesday's starting pitchers back on April 30, won 3-2 by the Cubs. Lester (18-6, 3.32) allowed two unearned runs over 5.2 innings in a no-decision, while Freeland (17-7, 2.85) allowed three runs on six hits over seven innings and took the loss.

Among all that, Cimini has unearthed a critical x-factor that determines which side you should pounce on.

So who wins Cubs vs. Rockies? And what X-factor makes one side a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see Zack Cimini's pick for the Rockies vs. Cubs Tuesday NL Wild Card game, all from the expert who's 24-15 picking these teams.