Division leaders clash when the Chicago Cubs battle the Detroit Tigers in a key interleague matchup on Saturday. Chicago (39-24) leads the National League Central, while Detroit (42-23) is tops in the American League Central. The Cubs will send right-hander Jameson Taillon (5-3, 3.76 ERA) to the mound. The Tigers will counter with right-hander Keider Montero (2-1, 4.02 ERA). You can also check out our Saturday MLB prop picks and Saturday MLB parlay.

First pitch from Comerica Park in Detroit is set for 1:10 p.m. ET. Detroit is -112 on the money line (risk $112 to win $100) in the latest Cubs vs. Tigers odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, while Chicago is a -104 underdog (risk $104 to win $100). The over/under for total runs scored is 8.5. SportsLine's model is calling for a big win for the Cubs in this one.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters Week 11 of the 2025 MLB season on a profitable 13-10 run on top-rated MLB money-line betting picks.

Here are the model's three best bets for Cubs vs. Tigers on Saturday (odds subject to change):

Cubs ML (-110)

Tigers run line +1.5 (-181)

Michael Busch over 0.5 total bases (-185)

Both teams have been red hot. Chicago has won 11 of 15, while Detroit has won nine of 12. The Tigers earned a 3-1 win on Friday night, but the Cubs have won six of the past 10 meetings. Over the last eight meetings, Chicago has outscored Detroit 40-33. The model is confident the Cubs can even up the series, and has a money line probability of well over 50%.

The model has simulated the game 10,000 times. It suggests Detroit will be able to cover the run line, and has the Tigers winning the game by an average score of 5.2 to 4.7, with Detroit covering well over 60% of the time, making it the better value. The Tigers are 22-8 on their home field in 2025, while Chicago is 19-13 on the road.

If you want even more MLB picks, SportsLine's top MLB expert, Matt Severance, is heating up. Get his best bets for Saturday, all from the expert who is 144-76 on his last 220 MLB picks (+19).

First baseman Michael Busch of the Chicago Cubs has hits in seven consecutive games. In Tuesday's 8-3 win over the Washington Nationals, he went 3-for-4 with a triple, home run and three RBI with two runs scored. He was 2-for-2 with a home run with three RBI with one run scored. In 58 games this season, he is hitting .275 with 11 doubles, three triples, nine homers and 36 RBI.

The model is projecting 1.6 total bases for Busch, and gives this prop a five-star rating. In four of his last five games against a team with a winning record, he has gone over his total base expectation, averaging 4.8 total bases per game.