The Chicago Cubs (54-38) and Minnesota Twins (45-47) finish their three-game series early Thursday afternoon. Chicago is on a two-game skid, falling 4-2 to the Twins last night. Meanwhile, Minnesota has won four of its previous five outings. Colin Rea (6-3, 4.13 ERA) gets the nod for the Cubs, while Chris Paddack (3-7, 4.64 ERA) takes the mound for Minnesota.

First pitch from Target Field is set for 1:10 p.m. ET. Chicago is a -116 favorite on the money line (risk $116 to win $100) in the latest Twins vs. Cubs odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, while the over/under for total runs scored is 9.5. Before making any Cubs vs. Twins picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Cubs vs. Twins money line Chicago -116, Minnesota -102 at FanDuel Cubs vs. Twins over/under 9.5 runs Cubs vs. Twins run line Chicago -1.5 (+136)

Why the Cubs can win

Outfielder Seiya Suzuki has great pop and power at the plate. The 30-year-old is first in the MLB in RBI (77) and sixth in home runs (25), to go along with a .259 batting average. On July 6 against the Cardinals, Suzuki was 2-of-5 with a double and a solo home run.

First baseman Michael Busch provides Chicago with another offensive playmaker. Busch is leading the team in batting average (.297), along with 18 home runs and 56 RBI. He's also sixth in the majors in OPS (.943). The 27-year-old enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Busch went 1-of-3 in Wednesday's contest. The Cubs have a 25-12 run line record following a loss.

Why the Twins can win

Left fielder Harrison Bader is batting .251 with 11 homers and 34 RBI. The 31-year-old has recorded a hit in four of his last six matchups. Back on Tuesday against Chicago, Bader was 2-of-4 with a two-run home run.

Right fielder Trevor Larnach enters this game with a .253 batting average, 12 home runs, and 39 RBI. Additionally, he's tied for first on the team in hits (80). Minnesota owns a 23-12 run line record as an underdog and is 6-1 in its last seven games at home.

How to make Cubs vs. Twins picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 10.9 combined runs.

