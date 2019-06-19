Cubs vs. White Sox odds, line: 2019 Crosstown Classic predictions, best picks for June 19 from model on 40-22 roll

The Chicago Cubs look for a split of their interleague series against the White Sox when they meet on Wednesday in the 2019 Crosstown Classic. The Cubs (39-33), who are 4-6 in their last 10 games, look to get back on track and give themselves a chance to retake the lead in the NL Central, while the White Sox (35-36) try to improve on their 15-19 road record. The game is scheduled to start at 8:05 p.m. ET from Wrigley Field. The White Sox, 7-7 in June, are looking to win their first series since taking two of three from the Royals 10 days ago. The Cubs are favored at -145 on the money line, meaning a $145 wager would net $100, while the over-under for total runs scored is seven in the latest Cubs vs. White Sox odds after climbing as high as eight. You'll want to see the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before entering any White Sox vs. Cubs picks of your own.

The model knows left-hander Jon Lester (5-5, 4.08 ERA) gets the start for the Cubs. In 17 career games against the White Sox, he is 9-6 with a 4.13 ERA. The Cubs have been dominant at home for much of the year, going 24-12 at Wrigley Field.

Statistically, the Cubs have an advantage over the White Sox in a number of offensive categories, including on-base percentage (.337 to .313), slugging percentage (.448 to .405), runs scored (364 to 305), home runs (114 to 96), total bases (1,076 to 949) and RBIs (352 to 290). The Cubs' pitching has also been superior in ERA (3.89 to 4.99), strikeouts (623 to 557), opponents' batting average (.245 to .260), WHIP (1.32 to 1.44) and strikeout-to-walk ratio (2.42 to 2.08).

Offensively, the Cubs are led by catcher Willson Contreras, who has a three-game hitting streak, going 5-for-11 with a double and two RBIs in that stretch. Overall, Contreras has 16 multi-hit games this season, including one four-hit game and three three-hit games. Shortstop Javier Baez has 26 multi-hit games this season, including six three-hit games.

But just because the North-Siders have been dominant does not mean they are the best value on the Cubs vs. White Sox money line.

That's because the White Sox are 10-6-6 all-time in season series against the Cubs. Right-hander Lucas Giolito (10-1, 2.22 ERA) gets the start for the South-Siders. He has won eight straight starts and is 9-0 over his last 11 after shutting down the Yankees on Friday. Giolito has a 0.94 ERA with 65 strikeouts over 57 1/3 innings during his eight-start winning streak. He has a WHIP of 0.95.

Center fielder Leury Garcia has hits in five straight games, going 7-for-21 with three doubles, a home run and two RBIs. Former Cubs minor leaguer Eloy Jimenez has five multi-hit games over his last eight, including a 2-for-3 performance on Tuesday night and the game-winning two-run home run in the ninth inning.

