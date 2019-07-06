Cubs vs. White Sox odds, line: 2019 Crosstown Classic predictions, picks for July 6 from model on 11-1 roll

The Chicago Cubs are hoping their fortunes have started to turn around as they face crosstown rival White Sox on Saturday. The Cubs (46-42) snapped a four-game losing streak on Thursday, while the White Sox (41-43) are 2-1 in July and have won their last two series. First pitch in the 2019 Crosstown Classic is set for 7:15 p.m. ET from Guaranteed Rate Field on the South Side. The teams split a pair of games last month at Wrigley Field. The latest Cubs vs. White Sox odds show the Cubs favored at -117 on the money line (risk $117 to win $100), while the over-under for total runs scored is 9.5. Before making any Cubs vs. White Sox picks of your own, be sure to see the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, entered Week 15 of the MLB season on a stunning 11-1 run on top-rated MLB money line picks. Its top-rated money-line picks have now returned almost $1,600 on the season for $100 bettors, and anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now the model has dialed in on Cubs vs. White Sox. We can tell you it's leaning under, and it also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

The model knows the Cubs, who have won the past two season series against the White Sox, will send left-hander Jon Lester (7-6, 3.89 ERA) to the mound. Lester has been markedly better at home (2.42 ERA) than on the road (5.67) this season, but has a 3.45 ERA in 11 career starts at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Catcher Willson Contreras has been swinging a hot bat for the Cubs, going 6-for-13 with two doubles, one home run and four RBIs over the past three games. He is 2-for-3 with two home runs and five RBIs against the White Sox this season. Third baseman Kris Bryant has also been hot, going 8-for-18 with four doubles, one home run and two RBIs over the past four games.

But just because the North-Siders have had their rival's number does not mean they are the best value on the Cubs vs. White Sox money line.

That's because the White Sox will send right-hander Lucas Giolito (11-2, 2.72 ERA) to the mound. He allowed one hit in five scoreless innings against the Minnesota Twins on Sunday. A three-hour rain delay prevented him from going further into the game.

The White Sox, 24-19 at home this season, are led by second baseman Yoan Moncada, who has been on fire at the plate with an 11-game hitting streak, going 17-for-46 with three doubles, one triple, four homers and eight RBIs. He is 2-for-5 against the Cubs this season with a double, triple and an RBI. Also swinging a hot bad for the White Sox is center fielder Leury Garcia, who is 8-for-16 with two doubles over the past three games. He is 3-for-9 with a double and home run against the Cubs this year.

So who wins White Sox vs. Cubs? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the White Sox vs. Cubs money line you should be all over Saturday, all from the advanced model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.