Cubs vs. White Sox odds, line: 2019 Crosstown Classic predictions, picks for July 7 from model on 11-1 roll

The Chicago Cubs look for the series sweep against the Chicago White Sox when they meet in the 2019 Crosstown Classic on Sunday. The Cubs (47-42), first in the National League Central, have won four of the last five games against the Chicago White Sox (41-44), third in the American League Central. The White Sox have lost two straight after a three-game winning streak. First pitch from Guaranteed Rate Field is set for 2:10 p.m. ET.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, entered Week 15 of the MLB season on a stunning 11-1 run on top-rated MLB money line picks. Its top-rated money-line picks have now returned almost $1,600 on the season for $100 bettors, and anybody who has been following it is way up.

The model has dialed in on Cubs vs. White Sox and is leaning under.

The model knows right-hander Kyle Hendricks (7-6, 3.45 ERA) gets the start for the Cubs. Rain shortened his start on Tuesday, his first since coming off the Injured List. He went three innings, allowing four hits, two runs – both earned – with one walk and four strikeouts. In 15 starts this season, he has walked 17 while striking out 79.

Following Saturday's 6-3 win, the Cubs have won seven of the last 10 games against the White Sox. Offensively, shortstop Javier Baez has a five-game hitting streak, going 9-for-24 with three doubles, two homers and six RBIs in that span, including a 2-for-5 performance Saturday against the White Sox. Outfielder Kris Bryant has feasted on White Sox pitching, going 6-for-12 with a double and an RBI in three games against them this season.

But just because the Cubs' offense has been potent does not mean it is the best value on the Cubs vs. White Sox money line.

That's because the White Sox have won their last two series and have been powered by third baseman Yoan Moncada, who has hits in 12 straight and is 4-for-8 with three doubles, one triple and one RBI against the Cubs this year.

First baseman Jose Abreu has hits in five straight games, going 10-for-24 with a double, a home run and five RBIs. He has hits in two of the three games against the Cubs, including a 2-for-5 performance on Saturday. Center fielder Leury Garcia has also been on a tear, going 8-for-21 over the past four games.

