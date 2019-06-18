Cubs vs. White Sox odds, line: 2019 Crosstown Classic predictions, picks for June 18 from model on 40-22 roll

After struggling on the road, the Chicago Cubs look to turn their fortunes around at Wrigley Field when they meet the rival Chicago White Sox in the 2019 Crosstown Classic. The Cubs (39-32), second in the NL Central, have lost five of their last seven, while the White Sox (34-36), third in the AL Central, have dropped two in a row. Tuesday's first pitch from Wrigley Field is set for 8:05 p.m. ET. The Cubs are 8-8 in June, while the White Sox are 6-7. The latest Cubs vs. White Sox odds show the Cubs favored at -236 on the money line (risk $236 to win $100), while the over-under for total runs scored is 8.5. Before making any Cubs vs. White Sox picks of your own, be sure to see the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows left-hander Cole Hamels (6-2, 2.98 ERA) gets the start for the Cubs. He is coming off seven shutout innings in Colorado, where he struck out nine and walked one. He has a 0.00 ERA over his last three starts, with one unearned run in 22 innings. Hamels has 23 strikeouts, four walks and a .381 opponents' OPS during that stretch.

Offensively, catcher Willson Contreras has been swinging a hot bat for the North-Siders, going 5-for-11 (.455) with a double and two RBIs in three games against the Dodgers over the weekend. First baseman Anthony Rizzo has also been scalding the baseball, going 5-for-16 (.313) against the Dodgers and 9-for-26 (.346) with one double, three home runs and six RBIs during the seven-game road trip to Colorado and Los Angeles.

But just because the North-Siders have had more success at home does not mean they're the best value on the Cubs vs. White Sox money line.

That's because the White Sox have won 10 season series against the Cubs, while the Cubs have just six. The teams have split the other six. Right-hander Ivan Nova (3-5, 6.28 ERA) gets the start for the White Sox. He has a 3-1 record despite a 5.13 ERA in five starts at Wrigley Field. All three of Nova's wins this season have come on the road -- Houston, Toronto and Cleveland.

Offensively, the White Sox have had several players step up, including center fielder Leury Garcia, who was 5-for-17 (.294) with two doubles and a home run in the four-game weekend series against the New York Yankees. Also red-hot is first baseman Jose Abreu, who was 10-for-17 (.588) with two doubles and a home run against the Yankees, while catcher James McCann is 4-for-12 (.333) over the past three games, including a double, two home runs and five RBIs.

