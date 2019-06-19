Cubs vs. White Sox odds, line: 2019 Crosstown Classic predictions, picks for June 19 from model on 40-22 roll

The Chicago White Sox look for their first sweep at Wrigley Field in five years when they battle the Chicago Cubs in the conclusion of the 2019 Crosstown Classic on Wednesday. The White Sox (35-36), third in the AL Central standings, have won six of their last 10 games, while the Cubs (39-33), second in the NL Central, are 2-6 in their last eight games. First pitch from Wrigley Field is set for 8:05 p.m. ET. The White Sox last swept the Cubs in their home park five years ago. The latest Cubs vs. White Sox odds show the home side favored at -150 on the money line (risk $150 to win $100), while the over-under for total runs scored is eight. Before making any Cubs vs. White Sox picks of your own, be sure to see the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, entered Week 13 of the MLB season on a strong 40-22 run on top-rated MLB money line picks, returning almost $700 in profit to $100 bettors. It's an eye-popping 15-7 on top-rated money line picks over the last two weeks, and anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now the model has dialed in on Cubs vs. White Sox. We can tell you it's leaning over, and it also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

The model knows left-hander Jon Lester (5-5, 4.08 ERA) gets the start for the Cubs. In 17 career games against the White Sox, he is 9-6 with a 4.13 ERA. The Cubs have been dominant at home for much of the year, going 24-12 at Wrigley Field.

Third baseman Kris Bryant has been on fire over the last five games, going 8-for-17 with two homers. First baseman Anthony Rizzo had his four-game hitting streak snapped on Tuesday. He was 5-for-16 with a double, two home runs and four RBIs during that stretch.

But just because the North-Siders have been dominant at Wrigley Field does not mean they are the best value on the Cubs vs. White Sox money line.

That's because the White Sox are 10-6-6 all-time in season series against the Cubs. Right-hander Lucas Giolito (10-1, 2.22 ERA) gets the start for the South-Siders. He has won eight straight starts and is 9-0 over his last 11 after shutting down the Yankees on Friday. Giolito has a 0.94 ERA with 65 strikeouts over 57 1/3 innings during his eight-start winning streak. He has a WHIP of 0.95.

Center fielder Leury Garcia has hits in five straight games, going 7-for-21 with three doubles, a home run and two RBIs. Former Cubs minor leaguer Eloy Jimenez has five multi-hit games over his last eight, including a 2-for-3 performance on Tuesday night and the game-winning two-run home run in the ninth inning.

So who wins White Sox vs. Cubs? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the White Sox vs. Cubs money line you should be all over Wednesday, all from the advanced model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.